“I Got an Issue With Him”: Ex-Bills Player Takes Aim at Joe Brady After Predicting Grim Fate for Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are entering a crucial phase under HC Joe Brady and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., but not everyone is convinced the team is heading in the right direction. A former Bills running back has made his reservations about Brady clear, revealing his time at the Bills.

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“I’m saying this, I’m not big on Joe Brady,” Leonard Fournette said on the 4th and South podcast. “He’s a bu******** me when I was there. I was supposed to play a couple of games. Look, we going to bring you back, man. So, maybe I’m salty with the whole situation. We’re going to see. But me personally, he ain’t let play it rock. So, I probably got an issue with him right now.”

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Fournette questioned Brady’s way of handling his situation during his stint with the Bills. While Fournette acknowledged his personal resentment still colors his view, his comments reveal tension.

The former NFL star was signed by the Bills to their practice squad on October 31, 2023. He explained that he had expected to receive opportunities on the field, but felt those promises were never really translated. He recalled being told that the team would bring him back and give him a chance to play, only for the situation to unfold differently than he anticipated.

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Fournette was released from the team’s practice squad before even featuring in the Bills’ offense on January 16, 2024. Back then, Sean McDermott was the head coach of the Bills and confirmed that they made the move to create space in the practice squad, just in case depth was to be added given the injuries suffered during those weeks.

Brady became the Bills’ head coach in January 2026 after he served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2023 through 2025. He was promoted to take charge of the team, still chasing its first Super Bowl championship.

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In 2025, Buffalo averaged 28.3 points per game and 159.6 rushing yards per game, finishing among the league’s best offenses in both categories. However, that production did not eliminate the questions about the team’s ability to deliver when the stakes were high.

The season has already brought challenges.

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“I don’t think they will ever win a Super Bowl,” Fournette added further. “It’s something. I don’t know if it’s the wings out there. I don’t know if it’s the weather, the cloudy weather day in and day out. I just don’t feel like they’ll win, bro. That’s just me being real.”

Buffalo suffered a 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4, with costly mistakes and defensive struggles leading to the defeat. Although the Bills escaped with an overtime 34-37 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, their performance raised further questions about the execution of Brady’s coaching decisions.

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Against the backdrop, Fournette’s comments add a personal dimension to the scrutiny facing Buffalo’s leadership. His comments do not make sure whether Brady’s decisions were justified, but they make clear that the former running back believes he was denied.

For Brady, the challenge is now to translate his offensive success into consistent results as a head coach. With QB Josh Allen continuing to shoulder major responsibility, Buffalo cannot afford repeated mistakes if it hopes to contend for a championship.

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Fournette, meanwhile, has made no attempt to hide his disappointment. By acknowledging that he may still be bitter about the experience, he offered some context for his criticism while standing by his frustration with Brady.