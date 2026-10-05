“I May Get Some Slack”: Ex-Bills Player Risks Backlash With Blunt Criticism of Josh Allen

Last season, Josh Allen’s two INTs and two fumbles cost the Buffalo Bills’ a 33-30 overtime defeat against the Denver Broncos. They piled up 449 total yards and controlled the ball for nearly 41 minutes, which made the defeat more frustrating. Now, a former Bills running back is pointing out that the quarterback’s same continuing aggressive play style can cost when stakes are high.

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“I may get some slack for saying this, but it’s got to be said. Josh Allen is a special football player. He wins the Buffalo Bills a ton of football games, right? He also loses them a couple of football games that they should want,” reported Damien Harris while speaking on CBS Sports’ GameDay Recap.

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On that night, Allen also had 283 passing yards to his name and three touchdown passes.

“Now we’re still seeing the past two games, especially the turnovers, start to creep up for Josh Allen again,” Harris added.

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All in all, Harris did not hold back while discussing Allen’s recent struggles following the Bills’ 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots.

He believes that the Bills’ QB’s biggest weakness can sometimes become the very thing that puts the team in trouble. The QB completed 23 of 33 passes for 253 yards, one TD, and one INT.

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His interception locked the loss in, ending Buffalo’s final drive. Allen got aggressive as he threw an underthrown pass after Dre’Mont Jones attempted to sack him. The pass was thrown to Josh Palmer but was intercepted by Craig Woodson of the Patriots.

“Should have thrown that one out of bounds and live another day. That’s what I should have done,” Allen admitted following the loss. “It stinks. I feel like we hurt ourselves.”

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The important thing, according to Harris, is that the same mistakes have begun to surface again. With turnovers becoming an issue, he believes the problem is not just about individual statistics. It can also change the way the Bills are forced to play.

“We know when he turns the football over, this Buffalo Bills offense doesn’t work, and this team doesn’t win because, defensively, they’re a team that’s built to play from ahead. They want to get after the passer, not have to stop the run and make a team one-dimensional,” Harris added.

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This statement sheds light on just how dependent Buffalo can be on their quarterback protecting the football. The QB is capable of creating explosive plays, but those same aggressive decisions can sometimes put the Bills in difficult situations when possessions suddenly end.

The defensive side makes the issue even more important. Harris explained that Buffalo is constructed to play with a lead, allowing its defense to attack opposing QBs and force offenses into predictable passing situations.

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That being said, last week’s victory despite the team’s five turnovers was certainly a rare sigh. This also highlighted how strong their offense can be, with Allen adding another two rushing touchdowns for his team.

When Allen protects the football and Buffalo controls the scoreboard, the team can release its defense and push opponents to chase the game. But turnovers can flip that game instantly, giving the opposition extra possessions while forcing Buffalo’s defense into a more challenging role.

Harris’ comments are unlikely to change how Buffalo views its franchise quarterback. Allen will always be the QB who can produce game-winning moments that only a few QBs can. In fact, his aggressive style is a major reason why the Bills have stayed as contenders.

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However, that does not make the criticism any less relatable. Harris spent a season inside Buffalo’s locker room and understands what Allen brings to the offense.

For the Bills, the challenge is not asking Allen to stop being aggressive. It is about finding the balance between the QB who can win games almost single-handedly and the one whose mistakes can put some games beyond Buffalo’s reach.