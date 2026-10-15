“I Need Some Commotion”: Bradley Chubb Makes Urgent Demand to Bills Locker Room After Rams Star Punches Him

The Monday Night Football showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t just an epic overtime game, where the Bills won 37-34, but also came with controversy involving a punch given by Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson to Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb.

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“Sticking together, man, just being able to have a moment like that, be able to be around each other, can’t escape it. So let’s talk about it,” Chubb said, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “As a defense, I already told those guys, I don’t need y’all to get suspended or fined, but I need some commotion going on there, m***********, like something. And we’re all on the same page with that. So next time, hopefully there’s no next time that situation arises, but we’re all gonna have each other’s backs.”

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Chubb wanted to see more of a reaction from his teammates after the incident. He made it clear that he did not want anyone to risk a suspension or fine, but he expected the Bills’ defense to stand up for one another. He also stressed that the team was on the same page about having each other’s backs if a similar situation arose again, though he hoped it doesn’t happen again.

His claims certainly have backing from the Bills’ negligence in the act. Chubb’s team edged out Jackson’s Rams 37-34 in overtime in Los Angeles. After the game, Jackson was exchanging jerseys with a Buffalo player when Chubb began talking to him.

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Chubb then walked away, but Jackson followed him, and the two exchanged words. The situation escalated when Jackson punched Chubb in the face before Chubb’s teammates stepped in and pulled him away.

But what happened during the post-game that escalated into Chubb receiving a punch from Jackson? While initial reports suggested that Chubb had made a comment about Jackson’s mother, he denied it and spoke about the actual reason behind Jackson’s fury.

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“I’ve heard I was talking about his mom. That’s not true at all. I said, ‘We’re gonna see y’all’s a** again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain’t gonna save you. That tight end and guard is not going to save you.’ He said, ‘What’d you say?’ I said, ‘That chip’s not gonna save you. The guard’s not gonna save you.’ And then boom,” Chubb said.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Jackson punched Chubb after Chubb intervened while Jackson was exchanging jerseys with Bills’ defensive lineman, Deone Walker.

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“”It’s just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game,” Chubb told the California Post in the Bills’ locker room. “And, you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled.”

Chubb further said that “tempers got flared” and noted that he would now either have his “hands up” or “wear a helmet.” While Chubb had a lot to say post-game, this wasn’t necessarily the case with his teammates.

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The Bills safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, seemed to be the only player who initially responded to the physical altercation, stating on X, “So what we gone do about dude hitting Chub!”

Chubb was likely stung that even Rams coach Sean McVay addressed the incident, while most Bills teammates stayed silent.

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“He [Jackson] has to make better decisions than that,” McVay said about Jackson. “It’s very important to represent the things that we want to be about. He’s got to consistently do a better job.”

Jackson was then suspended for two games by the NFL. However, that suspension has now been shortened to just one game after Jackson appealed the suspension to the hearing officer, Derrick Brooks, though no reason was given for reducing the penalty. As a consequence of the punch, Jackson will now miss the Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 18, making things even harder for the Rams, who are 2-3 in the league.

This also marks Jackson’s second suspension in three seasons, with two suspensions in 2024 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

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For Chubb and the Bills, the Monday Night Football was a gut-wrenching win, which puts them at a record of 4-1.

The Bills are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Even Chubb’s reason for not retaliating was that the Bills were hoping for performance and leadership skills from him, which shows just how focused the team is on its goal for now. In their next hurdle to reach the playoffs stands the Las Vegas Raiders, whom they will face on Sunday.