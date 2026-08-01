“I’m His Biggest Hater”: Bills HC Joe Brady Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Josh Allen

Joe Brady, first-year head coach of the Buffalo Bills, doesn’t like it when his quarterback Josh Allen performs well on the practice field or wins a round of Settlers of Catan off the field. In fact, he might be the perfect coach to push Allen over the playoff slump that’s plagued the 30-year-old signal-caller for the last eight seasons.

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When Joe Brady sat down with Kay Adams for the Up and Adams Show at St. John Fisher University, Brady revealed that Allen won at Catan the night before, and called himself the “biggest hater” of Allen… twice.

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“As I was walking around campus, I just walked up to see if they were rolling,” Brady said. “He got it done, and I hate that. I’m his biggest hater.”

When Adams asked him to reveal more about this “dynamic” he has with his quarterback, Brady outlined that it’s to push Josh Allen to play better.

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“A lot of things come so natural to him, and he’s really gifted at a lot of things, and I hate that about him, but I love calling plays for it,” Brady explained. “So, like it at times. Like, we come out to practice, and it doesn’t go as planned, or he misses on a throw, secretly, I’m like, ‘All right!’ I love it because I know that the competitor in him, it pisses him off.”

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 hangs his head as he walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117373

Brady also noted that this hate is exclusive to training sessions, and if the same thing happens on game days, “it feels a little different.” But this competitive fire that Brady talked about is what describes the former MVP quarterback perfectly.

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Last season, in the divisional round against the Denver Broncos, Allen turned the ball over four times to the Mile High crowd. His team accounted for a fifth one, and Allen missed a game-winning throw in the final moments. After his seventh consecutive playoff loss, Allen walked up to the podium at his postgame presser with his head hung low, sniffing, and visibly fighting back tears. Any other quarterback may have tried to pin the blame elsewhere, but Allen shouldered it all on his own.

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But a lot is new this year. After former head coach Sean McDermott’s exit, Joe Brady was promoted to the head coach. Brady has been the voice in Allen’s ears since he first became the quarterbacks coach in 2022, and their bond has only grown deeper over the years. And now, Allen’s excited to have the whole team working under Brady.

“We’ve obviously got a new head coach, and so to have those memories being made in a new spot – and I think change is needed sometimes, especially when we’re been close in the past, even going back to 20-ish, 30-ish years ago, just how close the Bills have been to winning a Super Bowl – I think this is kind of a switch and was necessary and I’m very excited,” Allen said, via People’s Natasha Dye.

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Joe Brady has already called for Josh Allen to play safer this year, take fewer hits and slide more. Beyond that, if Brady continues to hate on Allen for making mistakes on the practice field, could the 2024 MVP finally bust through seven years of playoff exits and reach the Super Bowl?