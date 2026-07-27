“I’m Not Finished Yet”: Von Miller Ignites Bills Reunion Speculation After Admitting He Picked the Wrong Team

Missing the playoffs for the first time in three seasons stung for veteran linebacker Von Miller. What stung him even more was a potential third Super Bowl ring slipping through his fingers. Now, he’s on the hunt for the next team that could get him a championship, and after teasing multiple options over the past few months, his eyes are now set on going back to Buffalo.

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Miller uploaded an Instagram story with a picture from his Buffalo Bills days, displaying the No. 40 on his back. Pairing it with Phil Collins’ In the Air Tonight soundtrack, the 37-year-old sparked reunion rumors with a few choice words above the picture.

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“Hold on.. I’m not finished yet… I wanna make a ‘Happy Plate,’” Miller wrote.

Miller just wants to play for a good team, and the Bills aren’t the first team he’s aiming for. Back in May, at a charity event in Colorado, Miller revealed that he had already “lobbied publicly, privately” to join the Denver Broncos, the team that drafted him 2nd overall in 2011, and where he spent 11 seasons slicing through offenses.

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Imago October 27, 2025: Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller 24 arrives before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251027_zma_c04_004 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Then, in early July, he went on the 89 podcast with Sam Smith Sr. and revealed he had a shot at winning Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks, but he chose the Washington Commanders instead.

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“I only got two offers last year,” Miller said. “I have one contract offer from the Washington Commanders. That’s when I went and played. And I had one offer from the Seattle Seahawks. And obviously, I picked the wrong team on that one. It would have been three teams, three different teams with three Super Bowls. But that’s just how it’s supposed to be.”

Then, just a few days later, he uploaded an IG story with an edited picture of himself wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, sparking rumors of a new destination. Just two days before this, he’d told SB Nation’s RJ Ochoa that “it would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy.” He highlighted the proximity to his home as one of the main reasons he wanted to wear the Star on his helmet. But Miller wasn’t done listing out possible fits yet.

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Von Miller hosted the Sack Summit in Las Vegas and met the Raiders’ star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby. When he came on The Rush podcast later, he spoke about wanting to be with a team “that has a great quarterback, a great pass rush, a system in place” before looking at Crosby and saying “Raiders!” And now, we can add the Bills to the list of his desired destinations.

Miller spent just three seasons in Buffalo (2022 – 2024), but injuries and suspensions significantly limited his playing time. Now, with former MVP Josh Allen hungry to break their 7-year playoff losing streak, Buffalo might just provide Miller a chance to shine.

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Even with a struggling Commanders squad last season, Miller managed to land 9.0 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits. If he doesn’t mind a decreased role and salary at 37, he can aim for his ninth Pro Bowl, and maybe even that elusive third Super Bowl ring.

At the beginning of May this year, in a live stream, he’d declared he “would love to go back to the Buffalo Bills.” With so many hints around different reunion destinations, it is clear Von Miller isn’t done with football. He’s keeping his options open, and the question now is which team calls first.