“I’m Ready”: Retired Super Bowl Champion Ndamukong Suh Eyes NFL Return for the Bills Hours Before Chargers Game

In January 2021, Ndamukong Suh helped anchor a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive front that shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, recording 1.5 sacks, leading to a 31-9 victory and the Lombardi Trophy. Nearly six years later, that same intensity is fueling a very different kind of buzz, not on the field, but in a viral exchange with the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

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While chatting with Suh during a recent interview, Josh Allen brought up the idea of a comeback. As the Buffalo Bills are struggling with injuries along their defensive front, Allen asked if the former Super Bowl champion could put on a Bills jersey and help stop the run. Suh answered that he would love the opportunity and even referenced Aaron Donald’s return from retirement.

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“Yo, Josh, you really want me to come out of retirement? I am ready to put that work in. Just say the word, and I’m there. Playoff time, baby, Bills Mafia, let’s go!” HOFer Ndamukong Suh said in a video posted on X.

Suh’s career began when the Detroit Lions selected him second overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He quickly became one of the league’s most feared interior linemen and earned the Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and five Pro Bowl and three first-team All-Pro honors.

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Over 13 seasons with the Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles, he racked up 600 tackles and 71.5 sacks across 199 games. The Super Bowl LV title capped his career.

Suh officially announced his retirement in July 2025, though he had not played since the 2022 season. But he was close to the game as a broadcaster, covering NFL action, including the Bills, for a UK-based outlet.

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Suh has also stayed active through his No Free Lunch podcast, which focuses on financial education, business and life after football. He has also been selected for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class, with the induction ceremony scheduled for December.

Notably, Aaron Donald’s decision to come out of retirement sparked similar speculation around Suh, though this marks the first time he’s publicly entertained the idea of returning to the field.

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Whether Suh’s playful response translates into an actual roster move is uncertain, but with the Bills chasing a strong start to their season and Allen clearly looking for reinforcements, Bills Mafia will be watching closely if “just say the word” becomes more than a soundbite.