“I’m Retiring”: Josh Allen’s Protector Reveals the One Joe Brady Decision That Would End His Career

Dion Dawkins played his collegiate career as a tackle. However, during the 2017 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills picked him as a better fit for guard, a position that Dawkins seemingly dislikes. Years later, Dawkins’ choice remains the same, and he is even ready to leave QB Josh Allen’s side and retire if Bills’ new HC Joe Brady moves him to the interior offensive line position.

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“[Is it true you got drafted to play guard and then transition to tackle? And if so, what was that like?] Horrible,” said Dawkins on the St. Brown Podcast. “I would never play guard. If they try to move me to guard, just know I’m retiring. I’m not playing. I’mma put on a Lions jersey, too, and go support my boys.”

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Dion Dawkins, who stands at 6 ft 5 in and weighs around 320 lb, feels he is naturally best suited to play tackle. Secondly, it is a position that he has played his entire football career and grew comfortable with.

With the Buffalo Bills, Dion Dawkins has played 8,970 snaps in 143 games, allowing a total of only 33 sacks (six allowed last season). Additionally, Dawkins also takes immense pride in being Josh Allen’s protector and playing as OT. Allen joined the Bills a year after Dawkins joined. And right from the get-go, the two formed a brotherly bond, with mutual respect towards one another.

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“Josh is here and there and you gotta know where he is at all times,” Dawkins once said in an interview. “But the best thing about having Josh, when you’ve played with him for so long – not that I birthed Josh. But I birthed Josh. I was in there with Tyrod Taylor and then here comes Josh. So, me knowing how Josh moves and how he flows, it’s been great. It’s a gift and a curse because you don’t know where he is. But what I always say, it’s more of a gift than a curse. Sometimes, you don’t know where he is, but Josh will get you out of trouble more than we’ll get him in, and I appreciate him.”

Heading into the 2026 season, Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins will be the core of the Bills’ offensive unit, where Dawkins will yet again have the responsibility to protect his QB’s blindside.