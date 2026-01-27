Is Joe Brady Related to Tom Brady? Background and Relation to Know About the Bills’ New HC

The Buffalo Bills announced Joe Brady as their new head coach after firing Sean McDermott following their AFC Divisional round defeat against the Denver Broncos. Brady was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and has been with the franchise since 2022. However, since this development, there have been a lot of questions about whether Joe Brady is related to NFL legend Tom Brady, as the two share the same last name.

Addressing these concerns, let’s look into whether Joe and Tom Brady are related.

Is Joe Brady related to Tom Brady?

Despite having the same last name, Joe and Tom are not related. Surely, since they are both Bradys, you would find a link if you go back far enough, but no, they are not related familially.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.