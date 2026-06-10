“It’s Time Brother”: Bills Star Launches Public Recruitment of Stefon Diggs After Patriots Cut

When Stefon Diggs signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2020, he recorded 1,535 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 127 receptions. That year, he led the league in receptions and receiving yards and became quarterback Josh Allen’s most trusted weapon. And now, it looks like a reunion is already in the works after the WR was officially released by the New England Patriots this offseason in March, a month after he helped his team reach the Super Bowl.

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Buffalo Bills veteran offensive tackle Dion Dawkins recently posted a few behind-the-scenes snaps and videos on his social media. Diggs, who played with Dawkins in Buffalo from 2020 to 2023, dropped a single emoji “👏” on the post. Dawkins replied with a cheeky reply that raised speculation about the wide receiver reuniting with the OT.

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“aye Diggyy it’s time brother 🛫🛬” replied Dion Dawkins to Stefon Diggs’ comment on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dion Dawkins (@jerzeystar) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Throughout the offseason, there have been several rumors linking Diggs’ return to Buffalo. Following the Patriots’ acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown, Buffalo Bills cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson posted an old picture of Stefon Diggs in his Bills jersey with no. 14 on it, and the caption, “I mean, why not 🤷🏾‍♂️”

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But the post was soon deleted, leaving many curious about Diggs’s future in Buffalo. Moreover, Diggs himself sparked rumors about a potential return after he posted a video in his Bills jersey, hinting that he might want to “get back in that 14.”

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Regardless, it won’t be easy to fit Diggs onto the roster. The Buffalo Bills added wide receiver D.J. Moore over the offseason, and the roster already has Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer. With a jam-packed WR room, there isn’t enough space for the front office and new head coach, Joe Brady, to add another name to the mix.

According to reports, if the franchise waives Palmer and ships Coleman to a different team, it could leave space for a potential reunion. Last season with the Patriots, the two-time All-Pro added 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 85 receptions, proving that he can still perform at an elite level.

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While Shakir led the receiving troops last year in Buffalo with 72 receptions on 95 targets for 719 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns, he is not Diggs. The Bills are yet to make a move on the 32-year-old wide receiver, but many in the league are already buzzing about the move. Both Dawkins and Gardner-Johnson seem to favor Stefon’s arrival.

But the only issue that remains is Stefon’s fallout with the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen before he moved to the Houston Texans. Soon after Diggs signed his contract extension with the Bills, his numbers dropped, and he was mostly on the sidelines. Following the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals, a public lashout aimed at Josh Allen sent him packing to the Houston Texans.

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No, with blockbuster deals happening all around the NFL, it remains to be seen whether Dawkins’ public recruitment can spark ‌negotiations between the Bills and the four-time Pro Bowler.