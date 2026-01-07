James Cook’s Brother Throws Shade At Sean McDermott’s Decision Against Bills RB In Week 18

Essentials Inside The Story Brother voices frustration over Cook’s limited Week 18 role

Historic rushing crown secured amid cautious Bills decision

All-Pro debate and playoff stakes collide before Jaguars test

With all-pro tensions high, James Cook’s limited part in the Week 18 game did not sit well with his brother. The campaign concluded with a historic honor for the Buffalo Bills’ star running back as he finished the league’s rushing king with 1,621 rushing yards. Despite this honor, he finished the year trailing Bijan Robinson in total scrimmage yards. This gap and his narrow gap between the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry compelled James’ brother to voice some frustration.

“I don’t know how All Pro stuff works but y’all know @thegreat__4 would have dunked 250 more scrimmage yards had he played week 18 @NFL,” wrote Dalvin Cook on X.

Dalvin believes that Sean McDermott’s decision to limit James’ playtime in the season finale robbed his brother of an even more dominant finish. While 250 more scrimmage yards wouldn’t have outshone Robinson’s numbers (2,298), he could have finished second, not fourth.

Players Scrimmage yards Bijan Robinson 2,298 Christian McCaffrey 2,126 Jonathan Taylor 1,963 James Cook III 1,912

There were already discussions on whether James would play Week 18, after he was seen going into the medical blue tent a week prior. Although he returned, confirming no injuries, McDermott was expected to be cautious in light of Buffalo’s playoff chances. That’s exactly what unfolded.

“I’m sure if he [Cook] got hurt, people would make me walk home or burn my car, I don’t know,” the head coach explained later on why James had just two carries for 15 yards in Week 18.

With an on-the-road wild card game against the Jaguars on the line, one can see where the coach was coming from. In fact, the only reason he stayed for even a quarter was that McDermott was well aware of what was at stake. Heading into Week 18, Cook’s 1,606 yards put him just ahead of Taylor (1,559) and Henry (1,469). By giving him the first quarter, the head coach ensured that Cook kept his lead without risking a season-ending injury. James’ final tally of 1,621 yards made him the first Bill to win the NFL rushing title since the legendary O.J. Simpson in 1976.

This tactic hasn’t been foreign to the Bills, who have employed similar tactics to ensure that Josh Allen’s consecutive start streak remains intact. Last year, despite an injury, Allen started only to play a single snap and keep that record. For the 26-year-old Cook, earning the rushing crown wasn’t just an accolade, it was about family and franchise legacy.

“It means a lot. Just something nobody in my family has done, just nothing somebody has done here [with the Bills] in a long time,” he explained upon receiving the honor. “As a running back, that’s everybody’s goal.”

More importantly, this title has made James rush towards an All-Pro season in 2025. Fortunately, history is heavily on his side. In the last 24 NFL seasons, 23 out of the 24 rushing title winners have been named All-Pro. Kareem Hunt is the only RB to lose an All-Pro selection to Todd Gurley and Le’Veon Bell. All in all, it’s doubtful that James would suffer such a fate.

This season has been an excellent turnaround for Cook who’d managed to just get over a thousand rushing yards last season. The only embellishment needed is the All-Pro nod. Regardless, the Bills are proud of Cook.

Bills couldn’t be prouder of James Cook

James Cook was rewarded with a four-year, $48 million contract extension, including guaranteed money of $30 million. It is fair to say that he exceeded beyond the expectations. Led by him, the Bills finished with a No. 1 rushing offense in the league with a total of 2,714 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. When he won the rushing champion, it felt truly deserved.

“I couldn’t be happier for him,” said offensive coordinator Joe Brady. “All he’s done is just showed up to work and absolutely put on an incredible performance this year. Not often do guys get paid and then take their game up to another level.”

Brady claimed it’s even more impressive that Cook achieved the honor in less than one game (well, 16 games and one quarter to be precise). Head coach McDermott also expressed his overjoyed emotions on Cook’s rushing milestone, after all, it’s something the head coach prayed for.

Cook’s 2024 numbers were indeed appealing with 14 total touchdowns. His 2025 campaign proved worth every penny. Bills fans will be hoping James Cook stays healthy with everything on the line in the Wild Card round. With a dangerous Jaguars matchup looming, his presence could be the difference between a short stay and a deep January run.