JetBlue Announces Action as Bills’ Dion Dawkins Accuses Airline Employees of Stealing Fiancée’s Belongings

INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 08: Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins 73 walks off of the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on December 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Essentials Inside The Story Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins alleges JetBlue staff pilfered Rolexes from luggage.

Airline launches action after viral $10,000 first-class flight theft claim.

Bills face a $26.7 million cap crunch in deciding Dawkins' roster future.

What’s supposed to be a first-class experience rarely ends with a theft allegation. But for Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, what should have been a comfortable family trip turned into a very public accusation. Along with it came a very loud warning shot fired at one of America’s major airlines.

“@JetBlue makes no sense for security. I spent 10k to give my family and experience and put them all on first class @JetBlue Mint from LA to Fort Lauderdale,” Dawkins vented on X. “And employees steal my fiance’s Jewelry out of her bag. Rolex Watches.”

It wasn’t a minor complaint. It was a high-profile NFL player publicly accusing airline staff of theft, and the internet took notice instantly. Dawkins’ post exploded with heated criticism toward the airline, and JetBlue quickly moved to contain the fallout.

“We take these reports very seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the matter,” a JetBlue spokesperson issued a statement. “In addition to conducting a comprehensive internal review, we will coordinate closely with law enforcement and other airport authorities to support their efforts and help ensure the issue is fully addressed.”

It’s a measured response from the airline. But for Dion Dawkins and his fiancee, Daiyaana Muhammad, a statement doesn’t replace missing Rolexes.

This isn’t just a celebrity-vs.-airline spat either; Dawkins is one of the most recognizable faces in the Bills organization. He’s the 5x Pro Bowl left tackle who has protected franchise quarterback Josh Allen’s blind side since Allen’s first snap in Buffalo. When someone of his standing publicly calls out a corporation, the reputational ripple spreads fast.

Experts noted that authorities should be able to identify which employees had access to the luggage from check-in to baggage claim, meaning a police report could be the critical next step in building a credible case. The paper trail exists. The question is whether it gets followed.

Now, the airline saga may be dominating the headlines right now, but Dawkins is simultaneously facing a far bigger professional crossroads. One that could alter his future in Buffalo entirely.

Trade rumors cloud Dion Dawkins’ Bills future

The Bills are under serious cap pressure heading into the 2026 season. Many salary cap analysts have urged the organization to consider trading Dawkins. His cap hit sits at $26.7 million this season, a significant number for a team trying to reload around Allen for a Super Bowl run.

But the math is complicated. Trading Dawkins before March 16 saves Buffalo $5.25 million. The Washington Commanders’ trade for fellow 5x Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil, which fetched a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick, offers a blueprint for what Dawkins could return.

“I’m going to trade Dion Dawkins. I realize trading a left tackle with a star quarterback is controversial,” said Mike Ginnitti of Spotrac. “He’s on a two-year deal. I think it’s a little too much pound for pound remaining.”

Dawkins notably carries a cap hit of $26.7 million in 2026 and another $25 million the following year. Moving on from him would allow the Bills to sign some new talent.

“At some point you have to flip this over,” Ginnitti explained further. “It’s a decent draft to do this. It’s a decent draft-free agent class to do this with. We’re going to have to go looking for that at some point in time. But I’m going to at least put the opportunity out there.”

Still, the counterargument is real. Dawkins’ replacement, swing tackle Ryan Van Demark, has just six career starts, despite having a 74.4 PFF grade last season. Banking a Super Bowl window on that inexperience is a gamble few front offices would feel comfortable making.

Dawkins turns 32 before the 2026 season. After a concussion cost him a game in the 2025 season, questions about longevity are valid. Whether Buffalo moves him or keeps him, Dion Dawkins is suddenly dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons. And the Bills need answers on both fronts before the offseason clock runs out.