Legendary Bills QB Pinpoints Concerning Josh Allen Trend as Sean McDermott Announces Unfortunate News

Some warnings can be pretty subtle at first. They come in quietly, wrapped in a sense of respect, and only later do they reveal their true seriousness. That was the case this week when a Buffalo legend raised concerns about the franchise quarterback who has spent the last two seasons propelling the Bills to new heights. The message wasn’t overly dramatic, but it definitely carried some weight.

Jim Kelly spoke on The Rich Eisen Show, pointing to a habit that continues to put Josh Allen in harm’s way. “Josh, he’s so used to making all the plays… but sometimes I think after a while, when he starts… like against Houston, he starts really looking at the pass rushing because he’s getting beat on,” Kelly said. He added one more line that summed up his worry: “I just keep praying every week that he stays healthy.”

Imago Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The trend isn’t new. Allen’s dual-threat style has always powered Buffalo’s offense. His 2025 numbers, like 2,832 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 409 rushing yards, and 11 rushing scores, prove how essential he remains. But Kelly sees the quarterback taking on too much. Too many hits. Too many moments where survival takes precedence over strategy. He’s viewing it all through the eyes of someone who understands how quickly a season can spiral when a star player is left to carry the load alone.

Kelly didn’t stop there. He pointed out that he watches the game from a different perspective. “I don’t look at the game the way a fan does,” he said. He studies fronts. Coverage. Motion. The moments where Allen picks risk over safety are when the Bills still lean on his improvisation. Even so, Kelly believes Buffalo is “hopefully getting to where they need to be late in the season,” pointing to the running game’s surge in the win over Pittsburgh.

The concern landed during a week of mixed news for the franchise. Sean McDermott confirmed setbacks on the injury front, tightening the margin around Allen even more as Buffalo enters a crucial stretch. Yet Allen continues to produce at an elite level and earn national recognition. Forbes named him to its “30 Under 30” sports class, highlighting his $330 million contract, massive guarantees, and expanding profile.

But Kelly’s message stands apart. It wasn’t about accolades or production. It was about longevity. And whether Buffalo’s postseason hopes survive depends on whether Allen stops absorbing the hits that worry the quarterback who once carried this franchise himself.

Kelly’s concerns about Allen carrying the team are amplified by the fact that the roster around him is crumbling, a reality coach Sean McDermott confirmed with a grim injury update this week.

Bills fight on as injuries mount and Tyler Bass’ season reaches a breaking point

The Buffalo Bills managed to snag a much-needed win against Pittsburgh, keeping their season hopes alive. But the victory came at a cost, as the injury list grew longer. They went into the game already missing both starting tackles, a linebacker, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and wide receiver Josh Palmer. Still, they managed to pull through, though the celebration was short-lived.

Not long after, head coach Sean McDermott dropped a tough piece of news: kicker Tyler Bass is out for the season after undergoing surgery. The team had anticipated this scenario months ago, bringing in veteran Matt Prater before Week 1, knowing Bass was dealing with an injury during training camp. Bass has left a significant mark on the franchise, holding records for the longest field goal, the most field goals attempted in a game, the most made in a game, and the highest points scored in a rookie season.

Meanwhile, the injury woes continued to pile up. McDermott addressed a lengthy list of players as the Bills shifted their focus to the Bengals. Defensive end Joey Bosa’s hamstring issue was still up in the air. “We’ll see where that goes,” McDermott said.

Additionally, McDermott shared that Terrel Bernard, Spencer Brown, Kincaid, and Palmer were “improving,” but their status for Week 14 remained uncertain. Dion Dawkins was still in concussion protocol.

Now the Bills wait again, this time for several bodies, not just one. And with every week labeled “must win,” the margin keeps shrinking.