Jim Kelly Sends 3-Word Message to Josh Allen after Bills QB Makes NFL History

Josh Allen keeps adding to his place in Buffalo Bills history, and his latest achievement has now drawn recognition from one of the franchise’s greatest quarterbacks. Allen passed Peyton Manning on Sunday, his 137th game, for the most touchdowns in a player’s first 10 NFL seasons, reaching the mark before completing his ninth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Buffalo’s 31-12 victory over the New York Jets, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly shared a short message for the Bills star quarterback on Instagram. “Well done, 17!” Kelly wrote in his Instagram story, congratulating Allen on the historic accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going into the game, Allen sat level with Manning on 322 total touchdowns across a player’s first ten seasons. One more would give him the record by himself, and he got it early, punching in a one-yard rushing score in the first quarter. The touchdown pushed his career total to 323, one past Manning’s mark.

What makes the milestone even more striking is how quickly Allen got there. Over his first 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning took 160 regular-season games to pile up his 322 touchdowns. Allen has already passed that total in only 137 games, and Buffalo still has eight regular-season games left to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breakdown of his total is 232 touchdown passes, 89 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving scores.

Allen’s rushing ability sets him apart from many of the quarterbacks who came before him. Manning built his total mostly through the air, but Allen has kept adding to his through his work as a runner.

ADVERTISEMENT

His touchdown against the Jets was also his 10th rushing score of the 2026 season, extending his streak to four consecutive years with at least 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kelly’s recognition carries particular weight in Buffalo. He spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Bills, throwing for 35,467 yards and 237 touchdowns. He also led the franchise to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1990 through 1993 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for directing Buffalo’s high-tempo K-Gun offense, Kelly helped establish the team as a dominant force in the early 1990s. He remains one of the most important figures in the franchise’s history. That makes his three-word message a notable acknowledgment of Allen’s latest milestone.

Allen, meanwhile, has already collected plenty of individual recognition, including the 2024 NFL MVP award. Buffalo also continued its strong season against the Jets, improving to 8-1 with its fifth consecutive victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bills quarterback now has the record to himself, with the remainder of this season and all of 2027 still available to extend his lead.