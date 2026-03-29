Joe Brady Announces Major Josh Allen Injury Update After Bills QB’s Foot Surgery in Offseason

Josh Allen had been managing a foot injury that didn’t fully heal and eventually required surgery in the offseason. The concern only grew when he was spotted on crutches at the Buffalo Bills’ new head coach Joe Brady’s introductory press conference in February. With questions swirling since then on his return, Brady has now addressed the situation, providing an update on Allen’s expected return.

“He’s good to go,” Joe Brady told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the annual league meeting on Saturday. “The thing about Josh Allen, he got surgery after the season, but he’s playing as if you think there’s nothing wrong with him. The guy could barely walk, and then he’s playing games, and it’s not impacting [his play]. He’s built differently. And let’s hope it continues that way, but he’ll be good to go in the offseason.”

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It was during Brady’s introductory press conference that Allen revealed that he underwent a procedure to repair a broken bone in his right foot as an “older injury” he played through for part of the 2025 season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport further revealed Allen’s procedure was for an avulsion fracture of his fifth metatarsal.

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“I had a little broken bone in there, so they went and took it out and cleaned it up,” Allen said. “Obviously, not an ideal situation. Painful throughout the weeks. But, again, game day, different story, just being able to put that to the side and go out there and play football.”

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 meets with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 on the field after the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117374

The injury occurred after facing constant pressure from opposition defenses, as he was sacked a career-high 40 times with his tendency to extend plays while being out of the pocket. Against Buffalo, opponents managed a quarterback pressure rate of 29.6% while Allen was on the field this season, which was the lowest rate allowed of his career, per Next Gen Stats.

But despite these issues, Allen delivered another remarkable individual season with 3,668 yards, recording 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 579 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. Hence, to avoid this risk, which has led to injury, Allen may be forced to take up a slightly more conservative approach to staying healthy.

Furthermore, to present more offensive firepower for the Bills’ Superman, an NFL insider wants Joe Brady and Brandon Beane to select this explosive talent in the upcoming draft.

Bills urged to pick 2200-yard wideout in 2026 NFL draft

Josh Allen, combined with star running back Brandin Cooks, put together one of the fiercest offenses. However, the Bills lacked depth and performance at their wide receiver position, with Khalil Shakir leading the charge thanks to his 72 receptions for 719 receiving yards.

Hence, Pro Football Focus analyst Jordan Plocher wants the Buffalo Bills to bring in Arizona State Sun Devils wideout Jordyn Tyson. The 22-year-old has compiled 2,282 yards and scored 22 touchdowns throughout his college career.

“The Bills haven’t had a consistent receiving threat other than Khalil Shakir for the past two seasons, although Shakir does most of his work on shorter routes.” Jordan Plocher said. “Buffalo could use an intermediate separator, someone who can consistently get open in the 10-19-yard range downfield. Tyson’s career average depth of target is 13.3 yards, and he earned outstanding PFF receiving grades at the intermediate depth in each of the past two seasons: 95.6 in 2024 and 93.8 in 2025.”

With the positive injury update about Josh Allen and the Buffalo front office eyeing quality offensive options, the 2026 season could very well be the year where the Bills mafia finally ends its Super Bowl drought to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Orchard Park.