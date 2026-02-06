Joe Brady & Bills Make Sixth Coaching Decision Amid Questions Over Josh Allen’s Credibility

Essentials Inside The Story The Bills have hired a sixth coach as part of their organizational and coaching restructuring

With Joe Brady at the helm, the Buffalo Bills are continuing an aggressive rebuild of their coaching staff in a desperate bid to overcome their playoff demons. The Buffalo Bills are betting that a complete coaching overhaul is the answer. And the sixth and latest piece of that puzzle comes from the college ranks, tasked with fixing a defense that buckled when it mattered most.

“Bills are hiring Illinois co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison as their Defensive Line coach,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on February 6.

Terrance Jamison brings a strong track record of success with the Fighting Illini for over five seasons. He started as their defensive line coach from 2021-22, then stepped up to co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2023-25.

Now, he’s the sixth coach joining the Bills’ revamped carousel, linking up with Pete Carmichael Jr. (new offensive coordinator), Jim Leonhard (new defensive coordinator), Jeff Rodgers (new special teams coordinator), Pat Meyer (new offensive line coach), and John Egorugwu (new inside linebackers coach).

What stands out most is how Jamison transformed Illinois’ defense, especially in his first year there back in 2021. That season, the Illini jumped from 97th to 31st in scoring defense and from 114th to 52nd in total defense. He also has about a decade of experience coaching the defensive line, starting at Florida Atlantic.

This kind of defensive expertise is exactly what the Bills need to fix their defensive woes. The franchise has struggled there since the 2024 season, when they ranked 11th, only slipping to 12th in points allowed this year. That weakness played a huge role in why they couldn’t get past the divisional round.

However, another voice from around the league has zeroed in on a different reason why the Bills keep hitting the same playoff wall. And that reason points straight towards their star quarterback, Josh Allen.

Josh Allen, “Can’t win those big games”

As the regular season wrapped up, reports, analysts, and fans were buzzing that this was finally the year for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen to reach the Super Bowl and claim victory. After all, the Winter Soldier has never gotten that far in his eight NFL seasons.

But those high hopes crashed hard in a heartbreaking 30-33 loss to the Denver Broncos. And that led to New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan stepping in with a blunt take on why Allen’s promising seasons always fizzle out the same way.

“Josh Allen, if I thought anything, I thought this year was the year. I said, ‘Oh, all these guys are out. It’s his time,’” Jordan said on the episode of First Take on February 4th. “And he proved what I thought about him. He plays excellent during season. He shows up, he’s Superman, but at the same time, he can’t win those big games.”

Allen did endure a brutal finish to his season, throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball three times in the divisional round. And this happened after the entire universe had conspired against his rivals to keep them out of Allen’s Super Bowl-winning dreams. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson weren’t even in the postseason mix this time. With the road seemingly wide open, Allen still came up short, leaving him without a ring again.

“I repeat, winning a Super Bowl is a quarterback stat,” Jordan wrote, reposting his First Take clip on X.

Still, with Joe Brady leading the charge and fresh coaching faces, the Bills are betting big on a total reset. But whether Josh Allen is truly not a big-game-winning quarterback, only the future holds the answer to that.