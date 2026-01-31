Joe Brady Confirms Major Josh Allen Regret as Bills QB Announces Injury Update After Foot Surgery

It has not been a week since Joe Brady replaced Sean McDermott as the Buffalo Bills’ head coach, and he is already regretting one of his moves. The head coach recalled a comment he made on QB Josh Allen on The Pat McAfee Show. And it seems like he is aware that he went a bit too far.

“I regretted that,” said Joe Brady on the Fitz and Whit podcast, via X. “Call BS, I do. That’s gonna piss me off. But I regret that… As soon as I said that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be pissed off.'”

Although smiling, Brady had an apologetic tone as he admitted his mistake. The remark in question came when he spoke about celebrating with the defense whenever Josh Allen throws an interception.

“I can’t wait for our first practice and Josh Allen to throw a f***ing pick and I get to celebrate with the defense,” Brady said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I can’t wait to talk sh*t with our offensive tackles who get beat.”

At first glance, it looks weird to see the newly appointed HC, who was the offensive coordinator before, talk about the offense in such a manner. However, the situation will make sense once the context is provided.

Brady did the play-calling as the OC. He will continue to do so as the HC, too. However, he wishes to avoid being identified as someone aligned with the offense. The head coach wants to be acknowledged as part of the entire roster. Allen getting intercepted was the only way he could think of.

Despite his comment, he also acknowledged in an earlier interview that being a coach of the star quarterback is a huge privilege.

“I love that man,” said Brady on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via X. “I’m only in this role because I had an opportunity to coach him, and I understand that. I don’t take that lightly. But I want him to get everything that he deserves as a player.”

Fortunately, he wished it during a practice session. In an actual game, as a head coach, he would want the quarterback to complete all passes. The same goes for the defense. Any sack, pass deflection, or fumble they make will ultimately benefit not just Brady, but the team.

And it looks like that day is not too far as Josh Allen provided an injury update after his surgery.

Josh Allen has a positive update on his injury

Josh Allen underwent foot surgery on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama. The injury wasn’t serious, but it was painful for him to continue playing with it. During Joe Brady’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he had a cameo. However, it was not the Allen everyone knew. He was on crutches and struggled to walk. He had a walking boot on his right foot. Fortunately, he had some good news for the fans about his injury.

“It’s a little painful right now, but it wasn’t a crazy surgery,” Allen said. “So not too long [of a recovery]. OTAs, I’ll be back and [it] shouldn’t hinder anything.”

The reigning NFL MVP suffered the injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. The injury happened before halftime, and the quarterback was seen walking without his cleats. Reports also surfaced that he underwent X-rays, though McDermott initially described the injury as soreness. Allen played until the Divisional Round, when the Broncos eliminated the Bills.

Doctors performed surgery on the broken fifth metatarsal bone. Initially, what seemed like soreness turned out to be a broken bone. Unfortunately, it will take him off the field for some time, causing him to miss the Pro Bowl. But he will return before the Organized Team Activities. It will be a good time to return, especially with the new HC in charge.

Although Allen is familiar with Brady’s ways, it will be the first time the quarterback will practice under him as the HC. Moreover, it will be interesting to see Brady’s reaction if Allen happens to throw an interception.