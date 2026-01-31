Joe Brady Demands Major Changes From Josh Allen and Co. While Embracing Pressure From Bills Ownership

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Buffalo Bills officially introduced former offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the franchise’s 21st head coach on Thursday at a press conference held at One Bills Drive. Standing alongside the president of football operations, Brandon Beane, reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, and several members of the organization, Brady said he believes in ‘being the weather,’ a reference to the energy he intends to bring to the role. And now, he has clearly outlined the changes he expects.

“It can’t just be Sean McDermott out, Joe Brady in, and then we just—and it’s just business as usual, and I think that’s important for everybody to kind of understand in the organization that there’s going to be a different energy and a different vibe by the way that we do things,” Brady said on the Rich Eisen Show.

“And that’s not changing the culture. That’s not saying what we did wasn’t working. But that’s just saying that, hey, there needs to be a different element and a different mindset by that organization so that we can ultimately get what we want and what the city of Buffalo deserves. And it’s, there’s going to be a, there’s going to be a change. And I think the guys are going to feel, and it’s important that they feel, the different energy and the vibe in the off-season when they show up.”

While the vibe will change, the offense will not be ripped apart. Brady will continue calling plays for the Bills as head coach, which matters. Otherwise, Josh Allen would have been forced to learn his fourth new offense in just his ninth season, a move that would have invited chaos rather than progress.

Because of that continuity, the Bills can finally build rhythm. Learning a new system every other year kills timing, but now a familiar voice can push growth without breeding comfort. The Bills get to carry forward the offense that fueled long stretches of 2025, and the stability alone makes 2026 feel promising.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111545512

Last season under Brady, Allen had a passer rating of 102.2 with 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 17 games. Not only that, under Brady’s watch, the Bills transformed their running game and finished as the league’s top rushing offense. This past season, they led the NFL in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns. Adding that balance to a team once obsessed with vertical shots changes everything.

Under Brady, the Bills’ offense should be tougher, smarter, and ready to handle the pressure that ownership is clearly embracing.

Joe Brady is ready to take on a new challenge

Sean McDermott left behind a massive record, going 98-50 in the regular season and 8-8 in the playoffs, trailing only Hall of Famer Marv Levy in total wins. More importantly, he turned the Bills from a forgotten franchise into a yearly contender. Because of that, the standard is already set, and the pressure from ownership is real. Still, Joe Brady is not backing away from it.

“There’s a standard here in Buffalo, and there are expectations here in Buffalo, and we’re going to embrace it. Like, we’re not going to shy away from it. Like, no one rises to low expectations. It is what it is,” Brady said.

At the same time, he knows the toughest task ahead is fixing the team’s ongoing postseason frustration. That frustration is exactly what pushed owner Terry Pegula to act. Pegula believed the Bills had hit “the proverbial playoff wall” when he decided to move on from McDermott just two days after a 33-30 overtime loss in Denver in the divisional round.

Notably, it marked Buffalo’s third straight playoff defeat decided by three points. Even more telling, the Bills became the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game in six straight seasons without reaching the Super Bowl. Even so, Brady sounds confident that he is built for this moment.

“I believe in my ability to lead and put a team together. And we’re not going to focus on the result. We’re going to just have the competitive stamina to just keep going every single day, and I think the results will take care of themselves,” he said.

Now, the work begins with Brady’s immediate focus on filling out his staff, with openings at defensive, offensive, and special teams coordinator, along with several other roles. So, as Bills Mafia watches closely, the next chapter in Buffalo is already taking shape amid all the noise.