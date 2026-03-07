Joe Brady Makes Quadruple Cut Decision After Bills’ $98M Move for Josh Allen

Essentials Inside The Story The Bills acquired DJ Moore from the Bears in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick

Buffalo hopes Moore can return to his 1,300-yard form in time as a replacement to Stefon Diggs

Buffalo released four veteran players for cap management

In his first major move of the offseason, new head coach Joe Brady has reshaped the Buffalo Bills by cutting four players, signaling a clear new direction in the Josh Allen era. But with four names out the door, the real question is who will step up to help Josh Allen, especially after the team’s latest $98 million commitment to a veteran?

Buffalo confirmed that cornerback Taron Johnson, safety Taylor Rapp, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and cornerback Dane Jackson were all released on Friday.

Johnson spent eight seasons with the Bills after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Weber State. In the 2025 season, Johnson played in 13 games and started eight of them. He finished the year with 57 tackles, four passes defended, and one tackle for loss, whereas he recorded 572 tackles, 48 passes defended, 23 tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits with the Bills in eight seasons.

Johnson’s strong play earned him second-team All-Pro honors in 2023.

The Bills also released safety Taylor Rapp after three seasons. Rapp first entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 before signing with the Bills in 2023. Over his time in Buffalo, he played 36 games and made 24 starts and posted 488 tackles, 31 passes defended, 12 interceptions, and 11 tackles for loss.

Rapp recorded 158 tackles, eight passes defended, and three interceptions with the Bills. In 2025, he played six games and made 26 tackles before the team placed him on injured reserve on October 24 due to a knee injury that had followed him through training camp.

The Bills also released WR Curtis Samuel, who only posted 38 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons with the franchise. Curtis was originally a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, and after two consecutive seasons of at least 600 yards, the team signed him to a three-year, $24 M contract.

However, the WR’s 2025 campaign proved extremely disappointing, with just seven receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown. Releasing Curtis will save the Bills $6 million in cap space.

Lastly, the Bills’ front office also released cornerback Dane Jackson. In his two stints with the team between 2020 and 2023, and then again in 2025, Jackson played in 55 games and made 155 tackles (129 solo), two tackles for loss, three interceptions, 28 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

By removing Dane Jackson from their roster, the front office clears $1.2M of cap space.

The combined moves will save the Bills just over $12 million in cap space. And while they are clearing space ahead of the 2026 season, the team also made a significant addition to the team, a move aimed at providing maximum support to Josh Allen.

The DJ Moore trade gives Josh Allen a new target in Buffalo

The Bills not only made roster cuts but also made a move that could change the look of their offense. Buffalo added a veteran wide receiver through a trade that could give Josh Allen another proven target.

DJ Moore had been part of trade rumors throughout the offseason. Those rumors turned real when the Chicago Bears agreed to send the wide receiver to Buffalo along with a 2026 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

As part of the deal, Buffalo also took over the remaining years of Moore’s contract. The wide receiver still has four seasons left on his agreement, which is valued at about $98 million. The structure of the deal means the Bills are making a major financial commitment to the veteran pass catcher.

However, the contract is expected to work more like a shorter commitment. Money tied to Moore’s future seasons means the deal could realistically play out as three years for Buffalo, with the team having flexibility later if needed.

The 28-year-old began his career with the Carolina Panthers and produced three seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He later joined the Bears in 2023 as part of the trade that helped Carolina secure the top pick used on quarterback Bryce Young.

In his first season in Chicago, Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. But his numbers dropped later while playing with quarterback Caleb Williams. During the 2025 season, Moore recorded 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bears now move forward with young receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. That youth movement made Moore expendable. For Buffalo, the goal is simple. The team hopes the veteran receiver can get back to the strong form he showed earlier in his career.

Not long after saying goodbye to Stefon Diggs in 2024, Buffalo began searching for someone who could fill even a piece of that gap. Moore might not reach that same level right away, but he still gives Allen another experienced target in the passing game. With Joe Brady leading the offense, the Bills are making some changes to the roster while still trying to remain strong in the AFC.