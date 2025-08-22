Joey Bosa Forced Into Tough Reality by Sean McDermott After the Bills Benched Starters

This week, the Bills’ DC Bobby Babich couldn’t hide his excitement when talking about Joey Bosa. “He’s been a welcome addition,” Babich said, and he’s right. When Buffalo released Von Miller back this offseason, they lacked a proven veteran presence in the edge rusher room. Then came Bosa. The Bills had already spent draft picks to upgrade the defensive line, but Bosa brought something they didn’t have – experience. Yet HC Sean McDermott made his vision clear at training camp. He was expected to be the engine of the defense. Analyst Joe Marino put it best: “They view Bosa as a three-down guy… The approach? Make sure he’s healthy. Everything we do orbits that.” It’s a fair point.

For nearly a decade with the Chargers, Joey Bosa was one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers. But only when he stayed on the field. In nine seasons with the Chargers, Bosa logged 252 solo tackles, 72 sacks, and 4 fumble recoveries. Impressive numbers, no doubt. But he missed 23 games from 2022 to 2024 alone. That could be the reason for the Chargers to cut ties with him. But how has Sean McDermott been helping Bosa to carry that weight? Recently, after a practice training camp, the edge rusher addressed the question directly.

When Bills’ beat reporter Matt Parrino asked Joey Bosa about his load management and rest days, he admitted that the balance wasn’t easy. “I think they’re doing a great job of taking care of me,” Joey Bosa said. “It is tough because you want to be out there every day. But I do have to trust that I’ve been doing this for a long time. Maybe I don’t need those extra reps. Maybe it’s better to take a day, recover, and come back stronger.” He knows every snap is risky. And he also knows the Bills need him fresh in September, not burnt out in August. This also confirmed that the Bills have taken a cautious approach with the edge rusher.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As such, Joey Bosa also revealed how Sean McDermott has made sure he is still prepared for the regular season.“I feel like I got a lot of good rep, a lot of good practice. This camp, you know, practicing against the Bears, practicing against Spence, and being on every day. It’s just great work. So, I feel ready,” the edge rusher said. While Bosa has been focusing on keeping healthy at training camp, he’s also seen fierce competition being back out there.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Matt Parrino asked Joey Bosa about what he attributed the chippy nature of the practice against the Bears to, he didn’t shy away. “Third day in a row, guys grinding, and it’s nearing the end of camp. We’re angry men running into each other. Somebody’s gonna get mad,” Bosa said. Tensions boiled over in the Bills’ camp with several scuffles against the Bears. This happened even after Bills’ QB Josh Allen warned his teammates about avoiding fights with the Bears. But did not stop the players from throwing hands. Because as Bosa pointed out, tempers flare when roster spots are on the line. And Sean McDermott just made a tough decision that might just add to that tension at the Bills’ camp.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Sean McDermott seals the fate of starters before the Bills’ preseason finale

While the Bills Mafia was hoping to see Allen against the Buccaneers, Sean McDermott just confirmed that’s not happening. The head coach made it clear that Josh Allen wouldn’t be getting any preseason action this year as he said, “I have a responsibility to protect him and, in doing so, protect our team.” And that logic will likely extend to Joey Bosa. Why? McDermott will not want to risk his playing injury-prone edge rusher before Week 1. Still, not everyone is getting the same treatment.

via Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 26 AFC Championship – Bills at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501261203

Sean McDermott also admitted that he’s still finalizing the depth chart before the regular season. Safety and receiver remain unsettled battles. “We know what T-Rapp brings. It’s the other piece we’re still working on,” the head coach explained. That means more snaps for young safety Cole Bishop as he tries to edge out Damar Hamlin. So, where does this leave Joey Bosa?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Bills’ defense unit around Joey Bosa is still searching for stability, especially at safety and depth roles. And adding to that, Sean McDermott has to rely on Joey Bosa’s body to hold up when the season grinds on. If Bosa stays healthy, the Bills’ defense could look fierce again. If not, McDermott’s cautious plan won’t matter much.