Joey Bosa Lashes Out as Deion Dawkins Breaks Down After Josh Allen Gives Up After Bills OT Loss to Broncos

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 17, 2026 | 11:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
The emotions ran high during the playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, the contest ended in a painful 33-30 overtime loss for quarterback Josh Allen’s team, leaving the locker room disappointed. After the game, defensive end Joey Bosa couldn’t hide his frustration.

In a clip shared by The Athletic‘s James Palmer on X, Bosa was seen thrashing his helmet in the tunnel after the game.

Meanwhile, his reaction came after Dion Dawkins had an emotional breakdown in the locker room while reacting to Josh Allen’s remarks. The quarterback blames himself for the loss.

“He didn’t let us down,” Dawkins can be heard whispering through tears.

This is a developing story… 

