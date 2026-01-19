Joey Bosa’s Bills Exit Confirmed By Fiancée After LB Slammed Helmet Post Loss

Defensive end Joey Bosa’s future with the Buffalo Bills suddenly looks bleaker than ever after a telling social media post. After the Denver Broncos handed a brutal 33-30 overtime loss to Josh Allen’s team, Bosa’s fiancée shared a post that summed up their entire campaign. However, Amanda Kassdikian’s simple goodbye message and a wave to the camera are raising eyebrows. Is her partner’s time in Buffalo officially up?

On Sunday, Joey Bosa’s fiancée shared a carousel on Instagram. While it captured several beautiful behind-the-scenes memories from her time with Buffalo, the post almost suggested that Bosa and his family are ready to move on. The exit rumor picked up steam mostly because of one clip that featured Kassdikian waving goodbye to the camera. And then came her caption, which added more fuel to the fire.

“I ❤️ you Buffalo, thanks for the memories,” she wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Kassdikian (@amandakasss)

So far, the player hasn’t made any official announcement of his exit, but Amanda’s clip could serve as a clear sign. Meanwhile, the Bills’ season ended on a painful note, and emotions were clearly running high. Even Kassdikian couldn’t hide the frustration over a controversial call that was instrumental in Buffalo’s loss.

It came during overtime when Josh Allen threw a pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks on third-and-11. In no time, Denver Broncos’ cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian tackled Cooks to the ground and gained possession. The officials ruled it as an interception, and the drive ultimately ended in a game-winning field goal. But judging from Kassdikian’s Instagram story, it looked like Cooks maintained control of the ball while going down.

Bosa’s partner didn’t add any words and let the picture do the talking. Interestingly, her reaction was way calmer than what unfolded in the tunnel after the loss.

Joey Bosa’s frustration skyrocketed as he walked off the field

The Bills’ playoff run came to a disappointing end for the seventh consecutive time on Saturday. As the entire locker room drowned in sorrow and regret, Joey Bosa took his frustration to the next level. While walking off the field, cameras caught him angrily throwing his helmet against the tunnel wall at Empower Field.

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 30: Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa 97 looks on before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 30 Bills at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25113008871

The moment summed up the rough night he had on the field. The Broncos’ offense kept him powerless, and he could record just two tackles and‌ not a single sack. Additionally, his anger stemmed from a questionable moment on Denver’s last drive when the officials called him for roughing the passer. It stalled the Bills’ momentum in crunch time, though the referee eventually declined that penalty in favor of a pass interference call on cornerback Taron Johnson.

After his outburst, Bosa refrained from speaking to the media. Meanwhile, Josh Allen appeared emotional while addressing the press. He described the situation as “extremely difficult” and took the fall for the divisional loss.”

“I feel like I let my teammates down tonight,” he said.

Back at Bosa, it was his first year with Buffalo after being waived by the Los Angeles Chargers in March 2025. They released him because of cap space and injury woes. He posted 29 total tackles and five sacks in fifteen regular-season appearances while adding three more tackles in the two postseason games. With his one-year, $12.6 million contract set to expire, the emotional helmet slam may be the last memory of Joey Bosa in a Bills jersey.