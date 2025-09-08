Joey Bosa’s Subtle Dig at Justin Herbert After Josh Allen Pulls Off Comeback Win

Joey Bosa and Josh Allen’s partnership with the Bills feels destined. Once fierce opponents, as Bosa sacked Allen twice when the Chargers faced the Bills, they are now united by a singular goal. And that is to win a Super Bowl. Allen even texted Bosa, “If we do what we set out to do, then we’ll be immortalized in this city.” This wasn’t just a motivational talk. Joey Bosa’s arrival signals a commitment to elite defense, as he complements Allen’s offensive leadership. Together, they are fueling Buffalo’s championship hunger. And Bosa’s comments after the Bills’ victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday reflect that desire and hunger perfectly.

On X, @_MLFootball posted a wholesome clip of All-Pro pass rusher Joey Bosa. He was gushing about playing alongside Josh Allen in his first game as a Buffalo Bill. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been this happy after a win,” Bosa said, as he was still evidently in shock after the dramatic 41-40 comeback victory over the Ravens. The vibe was quite electric, and we all felt it. Echoing the same emotions, Bosa described the moment: “Too bad that wasn’t the Super Bowl. It felt like it.” Clearly, his excitement was evident after having landed in the perfect environment for him.

Not just this, Bosa’s comments also carried an undercurrent of a possible pointed comparison, too. Presumably throwing a subtle shade at his former teammate Justin Herbert and the Chargers, Bosa took to remark, “I guess when you have Josh Allen, you just have to give him a chance. Anything’s possible” as he was referring to playing with Josh Allen. Bosa clearly trusts Josh Allen’s leadership much more than how the Chargers treated Justin Herbert.

While the Chargers played it safe with Herbert, Bosa feels Buffalo is all about going for it. Under Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert’s health was treated with extreme caution. There is even a bizarre new rule that forbade Herbert from high-fiving teammates after plays to protect his hands, following a 2023 broken index finger that sidelined him for the final four games. This conservative approach was adopted due to Harbaugh’s risk-averse strategy to preserve Herbert at all costs.

In contrast, Bosa has now found a place where he values aggressive ambition over careful preservation. Shortly after his signing in March 2025, Allen had personally reached out to him. And, it was enough to draw him to a championship culture under Sean McDermott and a fanbase that is hell-bent on breaking through the long-standing playoff frustrations. “Competing alongside a quarterback like Josh, under a coach like McDermott, creates the ideal environment for me,” he said, signaling his commitment to the Bills’ ambitious path forward.

Statistically, Bosa is no stranger to dominance. Over his nine years in the league, he has racked up 72 sacks and 345 tackles, though injuries have limited his recent play. Released by the Chargers in March 2025, he quickly signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills to boost their pass rush after Von Miller’s departure. And his first game validated the move, as Buffalo surged back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit for their first such comeback since 1967. With Bosa healthy and firing, and Allen leading the charge, the Super Bowl aspirations of the Bills suddenly feel within reach.

Josh Allen’s epic comeback

Josh Allen not only led the Bills to a win Sunday night, but he also staged an epic comeback for the team. Trailing the Ravens by 15 points in the fourth quarter, it was an electric moment when the Buffalo roared back, as they scored 16 points in just under four minutes. As Allen threw for 394 yards, he added two passing and two rushing touchdowns.

With this, they orchestrated a nine-play, 66-yard drive in the final 86 seconds. And, this was all capped off by Matt Prater’s 32-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. Allen later shrugged off the drama, saying, “Our team didn’t quit… have some faith next time,” calling out the fans who left early without missing a beat.

While Baltimore looked dominant for much of the game, the Bills had the final say. Together, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry gashed Buffalo’s defense, with Henry rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. But, amidst all of this, Allen kept his cool. “We just try to execute our play,” he said. “It’s a two-score game; we score, defense gets a stop, we get to go again.” The turning point came when the Bills forced a key fumble from Henry in the closing moments.

Even coach Sean McDermott did not shy away from giving praise. “This is a really good team and opponent, and it wasn’t going well for us, but we stayed with it,” McDermott said. Historically, the comeback was only the third time the Bills erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit, and the first time in NFL history a team won while giving up 40+ points and 235+ rushing yards. With this, Allen’s 77th win has tied him with Joe Ferguson for second-most in franchise history, making him the NFL hero of our times.