Jordan Poyer Gets Brutally Honest on Bills Return After Sean McDermott Gets Strong Message

During his 13 years in the NFL, veteran safety Jordan Poyer has seen it all. After returning to Orchard Park this year, Poyer patiently waited for his turn at the Buffalo Bills. Initially, HC Sean McDermott started safety Taylor Rapp. But his knee injury has opened the door for the veteran. Once seen as a depth piece rather than a starter, Poyer reflected on what this new chance means for a player who’s been sitting in the ‘back of the plane.’

“First Jets game that I traveled to on the road, I’m sitting in 28F, back of the plane. You look back and you just see all the work that’s been put in to just get here right now, right? Like, I worked really hard from the moment I stepped on and stepped here in Buffalo to, you know, even have this opportunity. And it is a very humbling experience, right?” Jordan Poyer said during an interview.

The 2025 season has been a lesson in patience for Poyer. After struggling with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, he wanted to return to Buffalo and finish his career there. The Bills signed him to the practice squad in August, which was a new and humble role for the 34-year-old who once made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team.

Still, Poyer said he felt thankful to general manager Brandon Beane for giving him another chance. His wait ended on October 29 when the Bills signed him and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the practice squad to the active roster. The team had to make these moves because DT Ed Oliver got injured and needed surgery, and Taylor Rapp also went on injured reserve.

However, he has been ready to play ever since the season began.

“I’m in a whole different mindset than I was last year, five years ago, 10 years ago,” Poyer said. “And really, just my idea coming here was just to embrace everything, right? Because I don’t know what’s going to happen next year, nor do I care.”

Before Poyer gears up for the Kansas City Chiefs game this Sunday, the Bills’ safety did not forget to thank head coach Sean McDermott.

Jordan Poyer gives a message to Sean McDermott

Age hasn’t slowed down the safety. Till last year, he played almost the entire season as the starter. This year, the AFC East franchise has chosen him to start in the Week 9 game against the Chiefs. And while the Bills might be without Ed Oliver and Taylor Rapp, Poyer’s message to McDermott will certainly will Bills Mafia.

“Extremely thankful and blessed to be here, and I’m just going to keep shooting arrows,” Poyer said. However, the game is not going to be easy. The Buffalo Bills are back on the winning track with a win over the Carolina Panthers. On the other hand, the Chiefs are coming off a dominant run, with three consecutive wins. And Poyer knows the challenge he will be facing against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

“I’m super excited to run out of that tunnel, as a Buffalo Bill on Sunday,” said Poyer. “Against one of the top quarterbacks of all time, against one of the top tight ends of all time, two gold jacket players.”

