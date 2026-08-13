Josh Allen Accepts Fault for Bills’ Major Weakness Last Season; Reveals Plan to Adapt to New Highmark Stadium

For many analysts around the league, Josh Allen is still the best quarterback heading into the 2026 season. But for the 30-year-old quarterback, his seventh straight playoff exit still weighs heavily. Though he isn’t the same person who broke down in sobs at the end of his 2025 campaign. Now, he knows exactly what went wrong last year and how to fix it under new leadership.

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In the Buffalo Bills’ latest media availability, Allen fielded questions about his team’s downfield struggles. And just like he did after the divisional loss to the Denver Broncos earlier this year, he took it all on himself.

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“A lot of it was to do with me,” Allen admitted in the presser. “And mechanically, the ball where it was coming out and putting it in better spots for receivers to go make plays. But I think the more that we throw them, the more comfortable we are. And the more you can find out about how to throw those types of balls – and every receiver’s got a little nuance to them when they’re running those, and understanding who you’re throwing to is a big part of that. So we’ve been getting a lot of reps, and it’s been great.”

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 runs the offense in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117186

Under new head coach Joe Brady, the Bills are already started looking like a different team than the one that’s struggled against January football all these years. And to drive the ball downfield further, Josh Allen has built a special connection with new addition at wide receiver: DJ Moore. This connection showed up on a 50-yard touchdown that Allen threw to Moore, which the veteran receiver hauled in with an over-the-shoulder catch at training camp last week.

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Beyond this, Allen has also spent this offseason building chemistry with Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman to unlock Buffalo’s passing attack to the greatest extent. Former head coach Sean McDermott’s defensive mind had orchestrated all of Buffalo’s previous playoff runs. But with an offensive coordinator-turned-head coach Joe Brady, this shift has been a breath of fresh air. Allen isn’t just throwing deep balls or running for that third down anymore. He’s even making shorter throws to let his offense help carry the load.

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On top of an offensive rebuild, the Bills are also gearing up for their home games in the New Highmark Stadium. They are all set to host the Carolina Panthers for their first preseason game this week, and Allen already has a plan in place for adjustments when he takes the new field with the starters.

“I think adaptability within the grass or turf, whatever field is out there,” Allen said in his presser. “Understanding where the play clocks and the game clocks are, different lights, the light patterns, they make a difference for the receivers and punt returners, kick returners. So, I mean, there’s quite a few different variables out there and to get as comfortable as we can before we play in there, that’s, I think, very beneficial for us.”

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills Nov 16, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 scrambles against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea 50 during the second half of the game at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20251116_ajw_fb5_134

The Bills already had their “Return of the Blue & Red” practice session at New Highmark Stadium last week, giving them an immediate edge over the Panthers in the upcoming game. They have familiarized themselves with the layout and the lights, whereas the visiting team will have a hard time in this unfamiliar territory.

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Beyond this, Josh Allen has another practice session on August 18th in the new stadium. A clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers awaits next for the final preseason game. With eight more home games on their regular-season schedule, this is all the leverage Allen & Co. will need. All Allen needs to do now is flip the script on last season’s regrets.