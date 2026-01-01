Josh Allen Acknowledges Losing His Biggest Strength as Bills QB Awaits NFL History Against Jets

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen called out his own mistakes after Buffalo’s narrow Week 17 loss.

Allen’s sack total this season is the highest of his Bills career.r.

Upcoming Bills vs. Jets game raises questions about what comes next.

It was a heartbreak for Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday, when they failed the 2-point conversion and lost 13-12 to the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the main reasons for the loss was the loss of yardage from Josh Allen. As the year came to an end, the quarterback reflected on the numerous sacks he suffered this season compared to last.

“Yeah, I’ve taken too many,” said Josh Allen during a press conference on Wednesday, via Buffalo Bills YouTube. “Most of them, I can sit here, and every quarterback can say not everyone is going to be on you, but I’ve taken a lot of unnecessary sacks. Opportunities where I can either throw the ball away or throw the ball out quicker. I got to be better in that aspect.”

When Josh Allen said “unnecessary sacks,” the Bills fans could very well align with it. In the game against the Eagles, their defense sacked Josh Allen five times, and he lost 51 yards. The Jalyx Hunt sack at the beginning of the fourth quarter in Week 17, when the Bills were 3rd-and-8, is a great example of what Allen said. The quarterback could decide where he wanted to go or throw. He came out into an open space, but instead of snapping the ball, he went backwards and ultimately got sacked.

According to Purrfect Takes’ Steve Patton, Josh Allen is currently one of the four quarterbacks who are responsible for 60%+ of their sacks. The others are Aaron Rodgers, Dillon Gabriel, and Kirk Cousins.

Post the Eagles game, the star QB sits on 40 sacks with 298 yards lost. It’s a surprising figure considering he had the lowest sacks last season with just 14. From being the best to the worst is a transition nobody wants, and it looks like he is losing the thing he can boast about. It has been years since Allen recorded so many sacks in a single season. His previous record was 38 sacks for a loss of 237 yards in 2019.

Fortunately, he has acknowledged his weakness and hopefully will get better as the playoffs approach. Right now, he has a clear chance to enter the NFL history books once again in Week 18.

Josh Allen is aiming for his 40th TD of the season

Number 40 seems to be special for the Bills quarterback, especially since he is chasing his 40th touchdown of the season. Although Allen failed to score a passing touchdown against the Eagles, he still scored two rushing TDs, landing on 39 touchdowns this season. The two rushing TDs marked his 14th of the season. He has a 69.3% pass completion rate for 3,668 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.

If Josh Allen scores his 40th touchdown of the season, he will become the second player to score 40 touchdowns or more for six consecutive seasons, tying with Aaron Rodgers. However, the star QB has a special case since it will be his sixth consecutive season with 40 TDs since 2020, and no QB has done it consecutively. Tom Brady had four seasons, and Mahomes has three seasons with 40+ TDs.

Drew Brees did it consecutively for three years, but Allen already passed Drew Brees’ record in 2023, when he completed his fourth consecutive year.

While the reigning MVP has a chance to make history against the New York Jets, there is also a possibility of Sean McDermott benching his star quarterback. In Week 17, Allen emerged from the X-ray room, and the head coach confirmed he was suffering from soreness.

As the Buffalo Bills gear up for the New York Jets, it remains to be seen what unfolds at Highmark Stadium. Will Josh Allen play and have a chance at history? Will his sack record suffer another, or will the HC rest him for the playoffs? Many questions will find their answers this weekend.