Josh Allen Addresses Peyton Manning’s ‘Quarterback’ After Bills QB’s Cold Take Against Hard Knocks

Reality TV and NFL teams have always had a complicated relationship. Just last year, the New York Giants‘ appearance on ‘Hard Knocks: Offseason‘ became must-see TV for all the wrong reasons. Cameras captured owner John Mara‘s raw reaction to potentially losing Saquon Barkley. “I’m going to have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia,” Mara said. The moment became a season-long talking point. Especially after Barkley indeed signed with the Eagles. Now the finished documentary puts Buffalo in the spotlight, with HBO’s cameras having captured the Bills‘ summer preparations.

The show gives fans rare behind-the-scenes access, but Josh Allen’s birthday reaction to the news? Revealing! And as the premiere approaches, Allen finds himself facing questions about another high-profile football project. And it involves Peyton Manning‘s production company.

Who knows? Josh Allen might be the next star QB to let cameras into his life. But the thing is, he’s not rushing into anything. When randomly asked during a USA Today Sports interview about potentially joining Peyton Manning’s ‘Quarterback’ series for its rumored third season, the Bills star gave a carefully measured response that spoke volumes. “I’d have to think about it.” Allen then joked, “Did he tell you to ask me that question?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Bills vs Colts NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 during pregame of NFL game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241110_zma_c04_032.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree317716

AD

The Bills’ QB is one of the few QBs not to immediately embrace the project that featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in Season 1. According to The Athletic, multiple elite QBs, including Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, declined participation last year. And that was due to concerns about distractions.

The NFL’s policy change forced playoff teams like Buffalo into the spotlight – a move that hasn’t sat well with many players. Rams veteran Andrew Whitworth voiced a common locker room concern on the “Green Light” podcast (July 2022), “When cameras are always around, guys start playing for the show instead of the team.” Even Cowboys star Micah Parsons gets it. When he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show back in May 2023, the LB didn’t hold back. “Nobody actually wants that circus in their building.”

The Bills’ QB also shared similar reservations when he learned his team would be featured on Hard Knocks.

Josh Allen’s candid take on Hard Knocks reality

This year, Allen’s birthday in May came with an unexpected NFL announcement. One that might’ve briefly pulled focus from his wedding with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld. When HBO announced the Bills would star in this summer’s Hard Knocks, the franchise QB learned the news on May 21st – his 29th birthday. “Yeah. Found out on my birthday, May 21st. …Yeah, that was quite a surprise,” Allen told USA Today Sports, his tone suggesting this wasn’t the gift he’d hoped for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His initial reaction speaks volumes – “I probably initially didn’t react too great to it,” echoing a league-wide sentiment that even playoff teams like Buffalo once avoided this particular spotlight. The NFL’s rule change forcing playoff contenders to participate clearly didn’t sit well with Allen at first. Yet true to his leadership style, he quickly found perspective: “I do think it’s a cool opportunity for people to see some of the great men that we have in our team. And some of the great women that we have in our staff as a whole.”

In a late June interview with Bleacher Report, he acknowledged, “There are a couple of thoughts that you can have,” he mused, outlining the team’s approach: “You can be mad or sad about it… or just say it is what it is and you continue to be yourself. And that’s what we’re gonna do.” His words reveal a player who understands the modern NFL reality – cameras come with the territory for successful teams, but they don’t have to define them. Allen’s pragmatic optimism shines through when he notes, “it could be a fun opportunity for a lot of guys to show their personality,” though he carefully balances this with the team’s priority. “We got to keep the main thing the main thing.”

Even as he admits “sometimes it can be a little drama-y in the past,” his faith in the Bills’ locker room is unmistakable. “We’re not gonna let that become what we are.” What emerges isn’t just a story about camera-shy athletes, but a snapshot of modern NFL leadership. Allen navigates these waters with the same adaptability he shows on fourth-down scrambles. Initially wary, ultimately pragmatic, but always keeping his eyes on what matters most. As he put it best, “It’ll be a cool way for fans… to see what our team is all about.” Even if it wasn’t the birthday present he’d have chosen!