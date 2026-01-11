Josh Allen Announces Critical Injury Update as Bills QB Makes Career History Against Jaguars

After a historic performance in the AFC Wild Card round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills‘ QB1 Josh Allen issued an update on his injury. The reigning MVP had a massive fourth quarter, but there were doubts before that. In the first quarter, Allen was seen heading to the blue medical tent after a third-down run late in the first quarter. After the game, the quarterback addressed the incident.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, it was more of a precautionary thing,” Allen said about his injury during his post-game presser. “I just got rolled up on, and they want to take a quick look, but we’re all good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred as Buffalo faced a third down just outside the red zone when Buffalo’s QB1 made a run play to move the chains. But at the end of this action, Jacksonville’s Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen landed awkwardly on Allen’s head and neck area. His left ear also appeared to be bleeding, but he was cleared and returned.

However, this wasn’t the only injury concern for Josh Allen as he later slammed his right hand into the helmet of right guard O’Cyrus Torrence after releasing the ball. And he then was dealt with his third injury of the game when his left leg got bent awkwardly on his 2-yard TD run.

But battling these issues, Allen recorded his first career game-winning drive to cap off a 28-of-35 pass for 273 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns. This stellar effort propelled the Bills to a 27-24 victory, marking their first road playoff triumph in over three decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before this win, the Bills had a 0-5 record on the road in the playoffs under coach Sean McDermott. This losing streak started with a 10-3 loss at Jacksonville in the 2017 wild-card round. After this defeat, Buffalo lost eight consecutive postseason games on the road since winning at Miami in the 1992 AFC Championship Game. It had been the NFL’s second-longest active road playoff losing streak.

After this win, the Bills’ QB1 was charged as Buffalo faces another road matchup in the AFC Divisional game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Josh Allen issues powerful message after win over Jacksonville

After this thrilling victory over the Jaguars in Jacksonville, Buffalo will battle it out in another away match against the Denver Broncos or the New England Patriots next week. Ahead of this big-ticket game, Josh Allen believes he and his Bills are ready to push their limits in search of their first Lombardi Trophy.

“Just trusting everybody on the field,” Allen said. “Great win, great team win. All we’ve got to do is play our game, find a way to win a football game. We’re on to the next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Josh Allen continuing to perform at a high level, the Bills Mafia would want Buffalo to build a road-winning streak after a decades-long of disappointment in the postseason away from Orchard Park.