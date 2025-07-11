Josh Allen Catches Strays After Chiefs DC Called Joe Burrow NFL’s 2nd Best QB

“Every year is Super Bowl or bust. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to.” These were Josh Allen’s comments from earlier this offseason. Confident, driven, and reflective of a man still chasing the one thing that’s kept him out of quarterback great conversation: a ring. Allen never has any trouble living up to that hype, but the NFL universe is not always eager to play along. Even after letting the Buffalo Bills ride his back year after year, sometimes it feels public respect still eludes him. And this week, yet another subtle snub reignited that narrative.

In a recent column that’s since made waves throughout the league, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo crowned Joe Burrow the NFL’s second-best quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes. Agreeing to Steve’s statement, former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh said, “Why wouldn’t Spags believe that? Joe Burrow has a winning record against him. Josh Allen doesn’t. Lamar Jackson doesn’t either.” It gave a very clear message that Josh Allen is not in that league.

Spagnuolo’s opinion counts. This is the same guy who has helped build the Chiefs’ defensive dynasty and has schemed against nearly every elite quarterback in the league over the past five years. And Houshmandzadeh? A seasoned Pro Bowl wide receiver who had a front-row seat to Burrow’s emergence. Their combined comments not only reinforced Burrow’s standing but also hinted at Josh Allen’s loosening grip on the NFL quarterback hierarchy. Regardless of how flashy or productive Allen’s numbers have been, his exclusion from such conversations is a trend that’s hard to ignore.

Statistically, Allen hasn’t struggled. He passed for over 4,300 yards last season, totaled 44 touchdowns, and led a Bills team that had no business winning 11 games. He was a wrecking ball on the ground and a gunslinger through the air. But when the playoffs came around again, the same old cracks reappeared. Buffalo lost in the Divisional Round, and Allen — despite an otherwise tremendous game — was once again left watching, losing his chance. And while Burrow remains praised for his poise and postseason calm, Allen’s presence has felt just a bit different.

Has Josh Allen fallen out of the NFL’s elite club?

Allen used to be the ultimate mixture of raw talent and quarterback smarts. Cannon-armed, willing to run, and captain of a Bills comeback that was once impossible. Yet in an NFL where it is all about what you have done in January, Allen’s postseason shortcomings are beginning to overshadow his regular-season excellence.

Joe Burrow has two AFC Championship games, one Super Bowl appearance, and more significantly, victories over the straight-up best. Lamar Jackson has an MVP and another run to the AFC title game. And Mahomes? Good grief — he’s already on a gold-jacket trajectory. Then there’s Allen. He has the flashes, sure, but the defining moments just haven’t been there.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 practices before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Worse still, the perception game hasn’t gone his way. Mahomes is marketed as the generational marvel. Burrow, the wily sharpshooter. Allen’s persona drifts somewhere between chaos and cannon. Coaches and analysts admire his skill, but admiration doesn’t always lead to reverence. Spagnuolo’s comment only highlights the slow drift: Allen is respected, but not feared. Not in the same breath as Burrow.

He’s endured more system changes than any of them. The loss of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in 2022 was a bigger blow than most realized. Then came the Diggs drama and the questionable receiver depth. Through it all, Allen’s numbers have held up. But his place atop the quarterback mountain? It’s wobbling.

That’s what makes Spagnuolo’s remark sting more than it should. Not because it’s unfair, or that Burrow hasn’t earned his praise. But, because it echoes a growing sentiment, that Allen might not be “that guy” anymore. Not until he proves otherwise. Also, not until Buffalo finally crashes through the wall, they keep slamming into every January.

So while the debate simmers, Josh Allen finds himself in a familiar spot- trying to remind the league who he is. And more importantly, who he still can be.