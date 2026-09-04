Josh Allen Claims He Hasn’t Been Happy as Bills’ QB Revisits Last Season’s Failures

Time and again, Josh Allen has shown why he was the seventh overall pick. The Winter Soldier has led the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs every season since 2019, missing out only during his rookie year. But despite all that success, Allen holds a frustrating record: he is the only quarterback in league history with seven playoff appearances without ever reaching a Super Bowl.

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Allen entered the 2025 season as the reigning MVP, looking to change that story once and for all. Instead, he met the same fate: falling short in the divisional round. In hindsight, those setbacks have left a sour taste in his mouth.

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“I’ll always have a chip on my shoulder. The way that last season ended wasn’t actually happy with it,” Allen told reporters on Tuesday, September 1, following a practice session. “I haven’t been happy with any of the seasons the way they’ve ended. So, got to continue to find ways to keep getting better, keep pushing ourselves, and just keep grinding away and keep knocking at the door.”

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Allen has arguably stood as the pillar of the team. He has consistently racked up over 3,000 passing yards and 20+ touchdowns in every season since 2019. The 2020 season brought the best out of Allen, when he threw for a career-best 4,544 yards in 16 games.

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However, Allen & Co. has repeatedly failed to reach the Super Bowl. In 2019, they faced the Houston Texans and fell short. Then they suffered back-to-back heartbreaks against the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by a tough defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. The Chiefs then proved to be their ultimate playoff nightmare, emerging victorious against them in both 2023 and 2024.

Finally, in the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos became another obstacle in their pursuit of winning the Super Bowl. As the Bills lost in overtime in the divisional round, Allen took full responsibility while crying on the podium.

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“I feel like I let my teammates down tonight,” he said.

It was a tough loss for the four-time Pro Bowler, but despite the disappointment of how another season ended, Josh Allen remains optimistic.

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“A lot of new. We’re gonna figure things out,” Allen said in June 2026. “It’s another tough task, but the goal remains the same, and that’s to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York. And we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen.”

The Bills will enter the season with several major changes to their coaching staff. First off, they fired longtime head coach Sean McDermott and promoted former offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach. On top of that, Buffalo hired Jim Leonhard to lead the defense as the coordinator.

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They also roped in star wide receiver DJ Moore to serve as Josh Allen’s weapon while overhauling the defensive unit to tackle the run defense concerns. They signed edge rusher Bradley Chubb, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and nose tackle Greg Gaines.

So, with such changes, will Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills be able to win their first Super Bowl?