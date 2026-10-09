Josh Allen Addresses Knee Injury Rumors Before Rams Game

Having a dual-threat quarterback make only passing games certainly raises concerns around the football community. And that’s exactly what happened with the Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback, Josh Allen. In the Week 4 game against the New England Patriots, Allen ran for only four yards to score one touchdown. It’s worth noting that he ran for at least 22 yards per game in the prior three weeks, with a high of 69 yards against Detroit in Week 2, while scoring two rushing touchdowns in the previous three games.

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However, in the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, defender Cory Hart’s helmet hit Allen’s left knee during a scramble in the fourth quarter. He walked with a slight limp, but that didn’t stop him from making a touchdown run soon after the hit. But when people saw him making only five attempts (half of what he usually makes) at rushing in the game against the Patriots, they assumed that it was because of his knee injury. With concerns mounting, the Bills’ quarterback had to finally clear the air.

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“There’s no truth to that,” Allen told the reporters after practice on Thursday, after one of them asked about the injury narrative. “Feeling great.”

This rumor mill churned even faster when Dr. Jesse Morse, a sports injury expert, talked about the incident on X. According to Morse, it was likely an MCL sprain with or without a bone bruise. But he did confirm that Allen would play in the Week 4 game. And he did without an injury.

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Even Bills’ head coach Joe Brady wasn’t concerned about the incident.

“I’m not concerned with Josh,” Brady said about the hit on Allen’s knee. “I’d love for him to not take some of the hits. He’s a competitor, and I have to take that into consideration with some play calling as well.”

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In an earlier presser, Allen confessed that he was a “little sick” because he loves the game of football. He enjoys waking up sore on Tuesday mornings. He further emphasized that the soreness tends to get worse after a defeat. Yet, it all “put things in perspective” for the 30-year-old quarterback.

During the press conference after Thursday’s practice session, Allen further explained his decision to limit his rushing game. And that was mainly because the Patriots’ defensive linemen were too good.

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“They had a good plan keeping me in the pocket,” the quarterback said. “If anything, they were forcing me to go left, so it’s just kind of how the situation of the game was going.”

Of course, keeping the dual-threat quarterback contained is a pretty good way of limiting the Bills’ offensive game. And that’s exactly what New England’s defense did. But it also raised concerns around Allen’s gameplay.

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Josh Allen needs to quit being Superman

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith weighed in on Allen’s tendency to get hit. According to the five-time Pro Bowler, the Bills’ quarterback needs to learn to rely on his teammates.

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“It’s really tough to watch because you already know that … he has to put his cape away,” Smith said. “You can’t allow Josh Allen to continue to be Superman and not expect mistakes to happen. Week 1 — five touchdowns, zero interceptions.

“Now we’ve got one touchdown, 400-plus yards passing but too many errors and too much on his plate. We got to get back to giving the ball to James Cook, throw in some explosive plays, running the football, and less Superman and more Clark (Kent).”

And Allen knows that pretty well. He acknowledged that he hasn’t been protecting himself well enough in the early season. He also admitted that he needs to limit the hits he takes. But when the competition goes a notch higher on the field, he tends to turn a blind eye to the hits and simply puts his head down.

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Allen shutting down the knee injury rumors is certainly a relief for the Bills as they get ready for the Week 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on October 12. With players like Aaron Donald and Byron Young in the defense, Allen can’t take any more risks.