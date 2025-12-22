Josh Allen Confronts Being Let Down by Bills, Sends Strong Message to Locker Room

The Buffalo Bills solidified their positioning in the playoff race with their 11th win against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Quarterback Josh Allen could also feel the occasional lapses in offense as they failed to score points in the fourth quarter. But he later showed confidence in his teammates.

“Anytime that we don’t score, we feel like it’s a letdown for us. We have that type of mindset. We’ve got the guys that are more than capable to go out there and score on every drive. Obviously, that’s not extremely realistic, week in and week out, but that’s our mindset,” Allen said while talking to reporters.

Out of 15 games this season, Josh Allen & co. have played 10 games in which they have had at least one scoreless quarter.

