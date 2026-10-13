Josh Allen Discloses Underlying Injury Concern as Joe Brady Calls Out Bills QB’s Passing Against Rams

Superstar quarterback Josh Allen had a “mechanical” issue during an eventful 37-34 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. Although he ultimately led his team to victory, his apparent throwing-mechanics issue raised eyebrows.

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“Bills QB Josh Allen told reporters that he’s working through a mechanical issue with his throwing,” Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reported on X. “Decided to stop thinking about it in the second half and let it rip. Wished he had taken more underneath throws early in the game.”

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Josh Allen’s comments about his throwing mechanics have drawn further attention after reporters shared footage from the Bills quarterback’s Thursday practice. Allen said he had been working through a mechanical issue with his throwing and admitted that he had spent too much time thinking about it during the first half against the Rams.

However, reporter Matt Parrino later shared a practice clip in which Allen appeared to bump his right hand during a drill. Another observation from Bills injury expert, Thigh Doctor, suggested the issue could involve his thumb, raising questions about whether a hand concern might be affecting the quarterback. Neither observation, however, confirms that Allen has sustained a serious injury.

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Allen struggled with his passing in the first half. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 60 yards before throwing an interception to Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson at the Rams’ 40-yard line.

However, the quarterback turned things around in the fourth quarter, completing all five of his passes for 112 yards. However, his overall passing performance was less impressive, as he finished with 12 completions on 19 attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown. Even head coach Joe Brady expressed concerns about the passing game during his postgame press conference.

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“‘We weren’t good passing the ball tonight.’ – Joe Brady talking about Josh Allen making difference with his legs. ‘When the ball was in his hands he made some critical plays toward the end,'” Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ reported on X.

While Brady addressed the passing concerns about Allen, he did point out Allen’s running game against the Rams, which was essentially the X factor in the Bills’ win on Monday. Allen rushed for a total of 121 yards on 10 carries. This was his second-most rushing yards in his career. He also scored a rushing touchdown in the process.

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One of his top moments came when he scrambled for 15 yards, converting a “huge third down in the clutch,” as quoted by the Buffalo Bills’ reporter Mike Maynard.

Despite Allen saving the game due to his running performance, the fact that his passing has been affected can’t be ignored. Allen has, in fact, thrown four interceptions in the last three games, including this win. If we compare it to his first two games, he didn’t have a single interception in those.

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Allen has thrown only two passing touchdowns across these three games while recording four rushing touchdowns. His struggles have extended beyond interceptions. In Week 3’s 24-16 win over the Chargers, Allen took a hit to his knee, sparking injury concerns after he was seen limping. However, he later dismissed any concerns about discomfort in his knee. The issue resurfaced when Allen was reportedly seen limping slightly during one of the final drives against the Rams.

Although Allen’s passing performance fell short of his usual standards, particularly in the first half, he improved after halftime. He later explained that he decided to “turn off the mind, and throw the dang ball.”

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The Bills improved to 4-1 and now lead the AFC East, with Allen winning his first-ever overtime game after being 0-7 entering Week 5.

“Don’t think we threw it very well, especially in the first half but our team kept fighting. We found a way to win, it’s the first OT [win] I’ve got, so it feels good being on this side,” Allen said.

The elite quarterback would need to work on his passing game during practice to make sure that he stays at his best form in the Week 6 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders.

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For now, Allen can enjoy being the only player in NFL history with more than 200 passing yards on 20 or fewer pass attempts and more than 100 rushing yards on 10 or fewer rush attempts in the same game.