Josh Allen Explains Why He Didn’t Chase Dak Prescott’s $60M Contract Mark

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face their rivals Kansas City Chiefs, this week. But it’s not just the matchup gathering attention. Contract figures across the league reach an all-time high, with Dak Prescott setting the benchmark of the highest-paid quarterback this season. Josh Allen adds another layer of commitment to strengthen the franchise with his approach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It didn’t seem like from my perspective, I was taking a whole lot less. But when the only way that I make sense of it is. When you start getting these fairly big numbers throughout the entire league, it’s weird to say this. But what’s five more going to do for my life that I can’t already do right now?” Josh Allen said when asked why he didn’t look to break Dak Prescott’s $60M per year record when he signed his new extension.

“It’s not that crazy to me, right, like I live a pretty good life, got a house, got a car, we’re good. But I wasn’t looking to absolutely kill them,” Allen added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With his four-year, $240 million contract, Dak Prescott set the market at $60 million per year, but Allen made a different kind of statement by deciding not to pursue that amount. Allen agreed to a six-year, $330 million agreement with a $250 million guarantee, meaning he would make almost $55 million annually on average.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen’s main goal was to maintain Buffalo’s salary cap flexibility so that the team could strengthen its squad before the trade deadline. The QB made sure the Bills improve key areas rather than have few alternatives going into the postseason by making room for possible midseason signings.

Rather than being motivated by money, his choice was driven by leadership. Allen valued squad depth and long-term success over establishing a new salary standard. Given his MVP pedigree and leading the Bills to win the AFC title, he could have reached the $60 million mark. Yet, the Buffalo franchise quarterback’s choice of the deal structure gives them more flexibility to explore other players.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Bills bounce back and eye stability against the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills entered their recent stretch riding high after consecutive wins, but two setbacks revealed cracks. Those losses, a 23-20 defeat to the New England Patriots and a 24-14 loss at the Atlanta Falcons, exposed issues in both offense and defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’ve got to start over and start from ground zero and figure this thing out and work our tails off to do it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the loss to the Falcons.

The Bills’ 14-game home winning streak came to an end when they surrendered three turnovers against New England. Against the Falcons, they allowed a huge 81-yard run touchdown in the second quarter and were outgained 443 to 291 yards.

“When you have James Cook, you let him cook,” Allen said after their next win against the Panthers.

They responded by defeating the Carolina Panthers 40-9 in Week 8. James Cook, the running back, ran for 216 yards and secured two touchdowns. Buffalo sacked veteran Andy Dalton seven times and had him commit three turnovers. The team demonstrated improved execution, the defense tightened, and the offense restored its ground game.

The win suggests a possible change for their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills appear to be strengthening their unit based on Allen’s leadership in taking responsibility for the losses and leading the comeback. The Chiefs’ game may signal the beginning of a steadier season if they can maintain this momentum.