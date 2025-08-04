Josh Allen Faces Serious Threat Against Lamar Jackson as Bills Roster Suffers Terrifying Setback

Last time Josh Allen stared down Lamar Jackson, it was lights out for the Ravens. That 2024-25 playoff clash ended with the Bills walking away victorious, and Allen couldn’t hide the fire—he pumped his fist and made a beeline to the opposite sideline. The Ravens’ sideline. Now, the two gunslingers are set for a rematch in Week 1, but this time around, Allen’s walking into the fight with a lot of question marks.

Still, don’t let the fierce competition fool you—there’s a strong bond between the two quarterbacks. After that playoff win, Allen made it clear: “I have nothing but love for Lamar. He’s one of the greatest to put on a uniform and play in the NFL. Honored to share the field with him.” And Lamar didn’t hold back either.

“We’re competing. Don’t get me wrong, but hats off to him and hats off to me, that’s what he said to me,” Jackson shared. “Great players recognize greatness, and we both recognize each other. I told him, Man, go get something. Go win something. MVP, Super Bowl, do something. I want him to be successful,” he stated. That mutual admiration might be rare in today’s league—but make no mistake, both are coming for the win.

However, right now, things are looking shaky in the Bills’ camp. With just five weeks left till the season opener, WR depth is a serious concern. Bills Digest’s Alex Brasky broke it down: “The #Bills play a regular-season game in 5 weeks and of 5 WRs expected to be roster locks, 2 are healthy: Keon Coleman. Elijah Moore, who recently returned. Khalil Shakir may be out Week 1, Joshua Palmer & Curtis Samuel with worrisome groin/hamstring injuries. Yikes #BillsMafia.” What’s worse, the setbacks keep stacking up.

The City of Light already lost Maxwell Hairston to a non-contact knee injury during camp a few days ago. To make matters messier, 11 more names are stuck on the injury list—vets and rookies alike. Curtis Samuel (hamstring), Spencer Brown (back), Dawson Knox (hamstring), and even kicker Tyler Bass (pelvic soreness) are among those sidelined.

From calf strains to sore knees, it’s a walking MASH unit out in Western New York. But even as chaos unfolds around him, Allen’s presence at camp has remained just as strong.

Josh Allen & the Bills find a new rhythm despite injury setbacks

Josh Allen’s doing more than just slinging passes this summer—he’s building trust in every pocket of The City of Light. While training camp has seen a lot of fresh faces, the chemistry hasn’t missed a beat. Joshua Palmer, still finding his footing in the new system, gave major credit to the QB1.

“Josh will throw it to anybody and he can get it there,” Palmer shared, admitting how Allen’s trust forces him to stay sharp. And it’s not just about on-field drills. “He’s helped me even after practice,” Palmer said. “He keeps me on my toes.” For a receiver adjusting to a new offense, having that kind of leader is a game-changer.

While the injury list in Buffalo continues to grow, Allen isn’t slowing down. Days ago, with most top WRs sidelined, he let it rip with a beautiful 50-yard touchdown to backup receiver Stephen Gosnell. The play lit up the practice field. “It felt good to get that first touchdown from the best quarterback in the NFL,” Gosnell said, calling the moment “cool” in the most humble way. That deep-ball connection? It’s not just practice hype—it’s Allen doing what Allen does, no matter who’s lined up.

Meanwhile, off the turf, Allen’s character continues to speak volumes. Last week, he stepped up after practice and greeted a line of military personnel, cap off, handshake strong, autograph ready. He didn’t do it for cameras or attention—it was real. That kind of respect hit home with fans across Bills Mafia. It’s one of those moments that shows you leadership isn’t always about yelling in a huddle—it’s also about showing up for people.

On top of that, Allen’s been lifting everyone around him—whether it’s helping undrafted rookies work through drills or dropping feedback to back up QBs between reps. That’s how you set the tone. And with new guys slowly syncing into the offense, this might just be the most complete version of Allen we’ve seen yet. And if Allen keeps this up, there’s no reason this team can’t go up against Lamar’s team.