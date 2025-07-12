Josh Allen Finally Admits Aaron Rodgers Put Him in His Place After Challenge Backfired

“I’ve just been such a fan of his [Rodgers] since I was a little kid…He’s such a special player. I think he’s the most gifted thrower of the football all time.” That’s Josh Allen, not reading a Hall of Fame speech, but talking about Aaron Rodgers like he’s still got the man’s posters on his childhood bedroom wall. From FaceTime chats to hugging it out at Pebble Beach, the Allen-Rodgers bromance has been building for years, equal parts friendly, competitive, and totally lopsided when it comes to golf.

Sure, Allen’s the reigning NFL MVP and Buffalo‘s billion-dollar quarterback. But every summer at the American Century Championship, he signs up to get roasted – not just by the Nevada sun, but by Rodgers’ scorecard. And this year, the scoreboard isn’t even close.

So when Allen spoke to ABC 10 Sports this weekend, the self-deprecation was real. “I just want to beat all my friends,” Allen said at Edgewood Tahoe. “By friends, I mean like loose friends, like Aaron, I don’t know if I’d consider him a great friend. I just want to beat him, you know, and he’s kicking my butt right now, so I need to turn it on.” He wasn’t exaggerating. After Round 1 of the celebrity golf tournament, Allen found himself tied for 31st, managing just 7 points in the Modified Stableford scoring system. Rodgers? A cool 15 points and sitting pretty in 12th. The man Allen once idolized is still outplaying him on the green.

And this isn’t a one-off thing. Rodgers has now beaten Allen three years in a row at this event. Even last year, when Allen led Rodgers heading into Sunday, the old man turned it on when it mattered, like he always seems to. So yes, Allen might’ve swept Rodgers’ Jets on the football field last season. But Tahoe? That’s still Aaron’s turf.

And while Rodgers was busy climbing the leaderboard, Allen was stuck in his own bunker of frustration. Six bogeys in the first nine holes. Ball-striking issues. Missed putts. It was less of a round and more of a therapy session. But things aren’t just heating up on the fairway. Back in Buffalo, Allen’s dealing with something far more personal – and it has nothing to do with Rodgers’ backswing.

Josh Allen’s backup battle could cost him a close friend

While Allen was giving Rodgers props and chasing his golf ball into the woods, news broke out of training camp that his longtime backup – and one of his closest friends on the team – might be done in Buffalo. Mitchell Trubisky, who’s been Allen’s sideline sidekick since 2021, is reportedly in danger of losing his job to Mike White.

White, who joined the Bills last year, brings a riskier, more vertical style of play. And apparently, that’s what coaches want behind Allen now. While Trubisky knows the system and shares legit off-field chemistry with Allen, the days of keeping a buddy on the roster out of comfort might be over.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia didn’t mince words: the backup job is up for grabs. Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate went even further, predicting Trubisky’s exit entirely. “Mitch Trubisky’s time as the Bills’ No. 2 quarterback comes to an end this summer,” he wrote. Ouch. Friendship aside, football’s a business. And if Mike White continues to sling it, Allen may be forced to say goodbye to one of the few constants he’s had in that QB room.

So, to recap: Allen’s getting out-golfed by a 41-year-old and potentially losing his locker-room ride-or-die to a guy who used to wear Jets green. And it’s only July. Training camp hasn’t even started, and this MVP offseason already feels more like a reality show.