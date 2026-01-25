Josh Allen Forces Final Philip Rivers Decision as Buffalo Bills Make Sixth Coaching Announcement – Report

After firing Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills have launched an extensive search for their new head coach. While several names have emerged as potential candidates, the Bills have also interviewed freshly retired Phillip Rivers for their head coaching role.

Since his first interview with the franchise, a recent report by Jarrett Bailey reveals that Rivers is poised to join the Buffalo coaching staff in some capacity, even if he isn’t hired as a head coach.

“I’m told that even if he isn’t hired as the head coach, the Bills would like to have him on the staff in some way, i.e., QBs coach. He and Josh Allen have a tremendous relationship, and as far as seeing the game goes, few are better than Rivers,” Bailey reported via X.

As revealed by Jarrett Bailey, Phillip Rivers and Josh Allen share a long-standing relationship that started when the Bills QB1 was working out with the veteran signal caller in Southern California in March 2018, before the Buffalo Bills drafted him in the first round. Further, NFL insider Albert Breer also revealed that Allen played a pivotal role in the Bills’ interest in Rivers.

“Digging in on Philip Rivers’ interview with the Bills,” Breer posted. “Which is this afternoon-it was sparked by his return in December, and support he got from those around him thru it. Also, he wouldn’t do this with just any team. Buffalo was different bc of his relationship with Josh Allen. Rivers did classroom and field work with Allen to prep him for the ’18 draft. The 2 share an agent. I’d expect the Bills to get a detailed plan. The ability to build a staff will be key. Rivers has ties to plenty of coaches, Frank Reich, Nick Hardwick, Chris Harris, etc., out there.”

With this development, the Bills have at least secured one member of their coaching staff for the 2026 season. However, their search for a head coach continues as the franchise recently interviewed its sixth prospective candidate.

Buffalo interviews its sixth head coaching candidate after firing McDermott

The Buffalo Bills are still far from selecting their head coach and recently even faced rejection from former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Hence, the franchise recently interviewed its sixth coaching candidate, Washington Commanders run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn, on Saturday. Lynn finished his second season with Washington in those roles in 2025.

Before interviewing Lynn, the Bills have interviewed current offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers.

The Bills will need to speed up their search to allow their next head coach ample time to gel with the roster to end Buffalo’s long-standing Super Bowl drought.