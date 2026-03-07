Josh Allen Gets Concerning Update on Bills’ WR Room Despite $98M D.J. Moore Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Questions mount around Buffalo’s expensive receiver room with Bengals comparisons being made

Buffalo reshapes its WR unit amid growing cap pressure concerns

Josh Allen’s offense still lacks a proven 1,000-yard receiver since Diggs’ peak

The Buffalo Bills’ solution to their wide receiver problem may have just become a problem of its own. Last season’s best performer, Khaleel Shakir, never crossed the 800 yards. In response, the Bills traded a top WR from the Chicago Bears. However, the stats and cap space are not looking good.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You’re now paying your wide receiver group $4 million less than Cincinnati’s paying their wide receiver group,” said Joe Fortenbaugh on ESPN’s First Take via X. “They get Chase and Higgins out of that. You have DJ Moore… but what else after that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bills acquired D.J. Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Bears in exchange for the 2026 second-round draft pick. On paper, the trade seemed great. But there are a few concerns that the First Take analysts have pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore will cost the Bills about $98million over the course of four years. His cap hit for 2026 is $24.5. While the Cincinnati Bengals will carry roughly $10.9 million for Tee Higgins and about $17.7 million for Ja’Marr Chase in 2026, the Buffalo Bills are committing nearly $23.5 million to DJ Moore alone.

The spending is only second to the Cincinnati Bengals, who are four million above them. However, considering the statistics, the Bills are not in a great position. The Bengals have the likes of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase has recorded 1,000 receiving yards every year since getting drafted in 2021. Last season, he had 125 receptions for 1,412 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Similarly, Higgins added 846 yards for 59 receptions and an impressive 11 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to that production, the Bills’ wide receiver might be overpaid, with not even one 800+ receiving yards last season. Also, both Chase and Higgins are Pro-Bowlers, with the former also having three All-Pro nods.

On the other hand, Moore is yet to experience his first Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection. Surprisingly, money is not the only concern for the Bills after the trade. Moore’s form could also bring bad news for Josh Allen and co.

ADVERTISEMENT

D.J. Moore’s form could become a major issue for the Buffalo Bills

Since getting drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2018, Moore has had four seasons with 1100+ receiving yards to his name. When Joe Brady was calling the plays, DJ Moore quietly produced like one of the league’s most reliable weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Moore hauled in 2,047 receiving yards, the 7th-most in the NFL over that stretch, while averaging 75.8 yards per game (11th) on 230 targets (8th). But soon, this form faded.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 10: Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore 2 runs in pre snap motion in the first half during a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September, 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 10 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230910199

In 2023, he joined the Bears, and over three seasons, he only crossed the 1,000-yard mark once. Although the Bills lack these numbers, Moore’s 2025 season tells a different story. In 17 starts, he had only managed 50 receptions for a career-low 682 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s a massive dip in form, which is pretty concerning for the Bills. Moreover, it was the worst season of his career. Since Stefon Diggs in 2023 (1,183 receiving yards), no Bills wideout has been able to cross the four-digit mark.

The Bills, led by head coach Joe Brady, traded for D.J. Moore, hoping to reignite the receiver’s success from their time together in Carolina. As things stand, there are several underlying questions regarding the trade. It remains to be seen whether Moore can prove the doubters wrong.