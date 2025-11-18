Josh Allen Gets Double WR Boost After Sean McDermott Shares Keon Coleman Update

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen set the record for both passing and rushing touchdowns (three each) in the Week 11 game against the Buccaneers. But his dominance wouldn’t have been possible without those two receivers, who delivered outstanding performances. On November 17, head coach Sean McDermott shared his stance on the QB’s double boosters – Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis.

“(He) comes back this year fighting for a roster spot again, really a blue-collar approach,” the coach first praised Shavers, who has been in and out of the roster quite a few times. “You want me to block, I’ll block. You want me to catch a ball, catch a ball. No job too small, no job too big either. And that’s why he’s such a great teammate…So, it’s what it does is it builds trust when you’re supposed to be. He knows how to operate where Josh can find him. That’s the level of detail we all have to have.”

Shavers never gave up hope and finally shone with his talent. He was the top receiver in the Week 11 game with 4 receptions for 90 yards and 1 score. He joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad. After playing some minor roles in 2024, he emerged as a key player this year.

At the 9:03 mark in the 2nd quarter, Josh Allen caught the snap and first scrambled to his right and then back to the center. As he looked down the field, he saw Shavers running down along the left sideline into the end zone and darted the pigskin for 43 yards to the number 14 receiver. Though he fell while catching it, he firmly caught it, scoring the touchdown.

It’s a similar case with WR Gabe Davis. He played for them from 2021 to 2023 before sending him to the Jaguars in 2024. But the injury forced the Jags to send him back. He also played his first game of the 2025 season in Week 11.

“Gabe’s a dawg and he plays with an edge and brings a certain mentality to our offense, certain mentality to our team,” the head coach spoke about their receiver.

Davis didn’t score against the Bucs, but had 3 receptions for 40 yards. However, the entry of these two receivers means Josh Allen has two reliable players in the field. It’s important for the signal caller, as sophomore receiver Keon Coleman refuses to change his ways, giving headaches to the head coach as well.

Sean McDermott updates fans about Keon Coleman

In his rookie season, Coleman missed some time in two games because of disciplinary issues. Before Week 11, he again missed a team meeting, which forced the head coach to bench him for the game. On November 17, he updated fans about Coleman’s journey going forward.

“There are different paths or journeys. Do we want it to have happened before now? Yes. He would tell you the same thing. So, the important piece is that he learns from this, as I said yesterday, and he grows from this,” McDermott added. “If he grows from this, we can move forward. If he doesn’t, it’s hard to. So ultimately becomes about developing trust and the trust that your teammates have in you, and that trust builds through repetition and consistency. And so that’s the direction that we need him to go, and we believe he will go.”

Speaking to the reporters outside the locker room after the game, Coleman also acknowledged his mistakes. But Josh Allen wants him to show more discipline. He is the QB’s go-to receiver when healthy. In 9 games, he already has 32 receptions for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Bills have shown depth in the mid-season by still having boosters for their signal caller. The hope of a Super Bowl is still strong with such positive developments.