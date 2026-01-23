Josh Allen Gets Troubling Update on Offense After Bills Announce QB’s Surgery News

Essentials Inside The Story Bills may lose a piece of their receiving corps.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula doesn't mince his words.

GM Brandon Beane reveals whether Allen will go under the knife.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula popped up in a 53-minute press conference, probably to calm things down after a playoff exit and head coach Sean McDermott’s firing. But he only ended up adding another layer of controversy when he put wide receiver Keon Coleman on fire. And former NFL player Booger McFarland believes this won’t end up well for anyone, really.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Speaking of Terry Pegula, here’s a question for you,” McFarland said, appearing on the Dan Patrick Show. “If you’re Keon Coleman and you just heard the owner and the GM basically say that we don’t want you, how do you show up to work in that building? Or do you? Or do you ask for a trade? How do you think the whole Keon Coleman thing works out?”

Imago October 6, 2024, Houston, Texas, U.S: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman 0 prior to the start of the second half between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on October 6, 2024. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20241006_aap_w137_089 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

When the host put himself in Coleman’s shoes and indicated that he would want to be traded, McFarland seemed to agree. That’s troubling for Josh Allen, who might end up losing a piece in the receiving corps that already lacks depth. But any player would want to leave after his owner publicly disrespects him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This really put Coleman in an awkward spot. In the press conference, Pegula framed the Coleman pick as one driven more by the coaching staff than the front office, suggesting GM Brandon Beane largely followed their recommendation. That’s a tough thing for any young player to hear, especially one in his second season.

Pegula tried to frame the situation as a developmental issue rather than a dead end. The organization, he said, still believes Coleman can be coached and brought along.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His issues have not been on the field. They’ve just been maturity things that he owns,” Pegula said. “I give him credit. He doesn’t make excuses, which I appreciate.”

Coleman was benched in the first drive of a Week 5 loss to the Patriots for disciplinary reasons. About a month later, he was a healthy scratch against the Bucs. By the end of the season, that made three discipline-related incidents dating back to his rookie year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

McFarland claimed that Coleman’s situation is no different from most first or second years.

“Most of the time in your first or second year, you’re trying to figure it out,” McFarland said. “He’s a young, snotty-nosed kid, and he shows up late. Guess what? I showed up late in my rookie year. He’s made some mistakes, but you know what you do? You bet on the talent that you drafted. You coach him up. You give him three to four years, and you see what kind of player development you get.”

McFarland added that while he believes Coleman can still become a really good player, walking back into the Bills’ building after that press conference would be difficult. Confidence matters in this league, especially for young receivers trying to find their footing. And that confidence took a hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, his production wasn’t great this year. In 2025, Coleman finished with 38 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Those numbers weren’t much of a step forward from his rookie season, when he caught 29 passes for 556 yards and four scores. The expectation was that Year 2 would show clear growth. It didn’t.

But even that misses the larger point. The comments didn’t need to be made. Not publicly. What makes it more complicated is that not everyone in the locker room seems to share Pegula’s view. Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks made that clear.

“I’m definitely in touch with Keon,” Cooks said. “I think this guy can play at a high level. I also think he’s misunderstood. He’s a young kid; he’s still trying to figure it out. He’s there at 6-7 a.m. working out, he’s becoming a pro.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This entire saga might trickle down and end up affecting the locker room dynamic unless Coleman is traded. He signed a four-year, $10 million contract in 2024, and the Bills will be entering 2025 sitting just $3 million over the cap. A departure would be difficult, but it’s hard to imagine Coleman staying.

And just like that, Josh Allen will lose another offensive weapon after losing Stefon Diggs last season. And this is not the only concern for the quarterback right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Allen to undergo surgery

Josh Allen tried to play superhero again this season, and once again, it came with a cost. The quarterback first hurt his right foot in a Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns, which aggravated in Week 17. It lingered, and by the time Buffalo reached the postseason, Allen was managing more than just one issue.

In the wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was also dealing with problems in his left knee and his right finger. Before the Bills faced Denver, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Allen’s foot injury from the Browns game was improving, but it was still there. Now, General Manager Brandon Beane acknowledged that Allen may need surgery on the right foot.

“He could have to have something done to his foot, potentially here soon,” Beane said. “But it would not impact OTA stuff if he does.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Beane was careful with his wording, saying that if a procedure is required, it would not affect Allen’s availability for organized team activities in the offseason. What Beane did not provide was a timeline.

Josh Allen said he felt good in the days leading up to Buffalo’s matchup with the Denver Broncos. But watching the game told a different story. He struggled to protect the ball, accounting for four of the Bills’ five turnovers, and looked shaky all night. Even so, Allen finished with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Over the full season, Allen put together another productive year. He threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns while working with a receiving group that lacked a true top-end presence. Buffalo did not have a 1,000-yard receiver this season. The last time they did was in 2023, when Stefon Diggs was still filling that role.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this leads to the same conclusion the Bills have reached before. Getting Josh Allen fully healthy before the next season begins has to be the priority. Buffalo can’t afford another slow start built around a quarterback trying to play through something.