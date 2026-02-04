Josh Allen Gives Up on Old Habits as Bills QB Doesn’t Hold Back on Stefon Diggs Comments

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen aims for a new style after postseason heartbreak

Rushing yards down from 700+ to under 600

Allen reflects on Stefon Diggs' comments

A new era in Buffalo isn’t just about a new head coach, it’s about a new Josh Allen. As the Buffalo Bills enter a new era with Joe Brady as head coach, the reigning MVP is looking to leave behind old habits. Now, in the 2026 offseason, he’s highlighted that while he still feels he is in his “prime” until age 32, he is actively seeking a more disciplined approach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If I can sit in the pocket and be 25-of-25 and don’t have to run around, I would love to do that,” Allen told the hosts on First Things First. “As I get older and less athletic…I’m still not there yet. I think you have until you’re 32 to be in your prime. I feel like I’ve still got some time to run around and make some plays. At the same time, I’m just trying to find ways to help this team win some football games.”

With these comments, Josh Allen reflected on the changes he’s made to his game after another season with postseason heartbreak. Where a younger Allen would perhaps play more like a “rhino,” the new Allen is slowly evolving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even now, the evolution in Josh Allen’s game is clear. Back in 2021 and 2022, he routinely carried the ball for over 700 yards, thriving on his mobility as a major offensive weapon. Fast forward to 2025, and while he hasn’t eclipsed 600 rushing yards, his impact hasn’t faded.

Allen still powered into the end zone 14 times, just one shy of his career-high rushing TD total. The difference is striking in his slowly evolving ways. Allen’s aggressive playing style has been evident in the last two seasons. He was named the MVP in 2024 and followed that up by being second in the league in total touchdowns (39) this past season. But the Bills’ playoff loss to the Broncos highlighted the potential downside of Allen’s “Hero Ball” play style.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buffalo QB1 committed four turnovers in that game and also lost a key fumble that was followed by three points being gifted to the Broncos right before halftime. He also threw an interception on the Bills’ only drive in overtime, which also had a late, controversial decision.

Beyond the game itself, Allen’s recent reflections have turned toward his relationships on the field, particularly with former teammate Stefon Diggs. Alongside his reflection on his play style, Josh Allen also commented on the “messy” end of his partnership with Stefon Diggs after the New England Patriots star’s recent statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Josh Allen responds to Stefon Diggs’ comments ahead of Super Bowl LX

During their time in Orchard Park, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs developed into one of the most prolific QB-WR duos in the league. The veteran wideout recorded four straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards receiving, including a career-high 1,535 yards during the 2020 campaign. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Diggs had nothing but love for Allen in his earlier comments.

The incredible partnership came to an end as Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans after some issues, like fractured internal relationships, declining on-field production, and the team’s need for a salary cap reset. Despite the drama and Diggs playing for the rival Patriots in this Sunday’s Super Bowl, Allen took the high road as he didn’t hold back on their time playing together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got nothing but love and respect for Stef,” said the Bills’ QB1. “Some of the plays he made for us and even continues to make now, I was watching, I think the Texans game, where he caught a little short post in the end zone — hands caught it. The dude is an unbelievable football player.”

Allen’s remarks were a response to Stefon Diggs’ recent comment in his press conference ahead of the Big Game. In the conference, the wideout had said, “Keep hanging your head on that quarterback. That quarterback is a Hall of Famer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Josh Allen shifts from “Hero Ball” to perhaps a smarter, more sustainable style, the 2026 season will test whether he can finally lead Buffalo to Super Bowl glory. With Joe Brady as head coach and hard lessons learned, Allen’s evolution could be the key to ending the Bills’ championship drought.