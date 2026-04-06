Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Step Out for Sam Darnold’s Wedding One Day After Announcing Baby Girl’s Birth

Away from the gridiron, this offseason has brought some heartwarming developments in the personal lives of two elite quarterbacks in the NFL. While the Buffalo Bills star, Josh Allen, and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed a new child, the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning QB Sam Darnold married the love of his life. Just a day after announcing the exciting news of entering parenthood, Allen and his wife did not let it stop them from attending Darnold’s special day.

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“Hailee and Josh were so sweet on the dance floor, clearly having a blast,” an insider reported recently. “People were politely congratulating them on their baby girl, and they were very kind.”

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Darnold and Allen entered the league together in 2018 and have been close ever since. After all, both of them have not only worked out together throughout the pre-draft process but were also roommates at one point.

Allen’s actress wife formally announced the arrival of their new daughter through her Beau Society Substack, which was titled “Special Delivery.” While the official announcement was made on April 2, 2026, she did not reveal exactly when their child was born.

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Hailee’s most recent appearance before Allen’s wedding was at the Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. The couple announced the pregnancy on December 12, 2025, through a heartfelt video on Instagram, and about 18 weeks later, they became parents.

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For the record, the Bills QB and Hailee tied the knot on May 31, 2025, in California, which was attended by Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle.

Speaking of the newly wedded couple, these two got engaged in July 2025, before the beginning of the NFL season. After saying ‘YES’ at a beach in Dana Point, California, Katie was immediately surprised to find their house filled with loved ones for an outdoor dinner celebration.

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Friends and family were there to celebrate, including Allen and his wife, Hailee. Naturally, they wouldn’t have missed the big day but they weren’t the only notable names in attendance, as several other prominent guests also showed up to celebrate Darnold’s wedding.

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Other NFL stars besides Josh Allen who made it to Sam Darnold’s big day

Sam Darnold certainly had a year to remember. First, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback won Super Bowl LX, and less than two months later, he married the love of his life, Katie Hoofnagle, on April 3, 2026.

In addition to Allen and his wife, the wedding was graced by other notable football stars and their partners. The San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, were among the attendees, as the two played together during Darnold’s tenure in the Bay Area in the 2023 season.

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Likewise, Christian Kirk was another 49ers star who was on the guest list. The quarterback did not leave out his Seahawks teammates, as the wide receiver Cooper Kupp was a wedding guest alongside his wife, Anna Marie.

The 28-year-old Seahawks star started dating Katie in June 2023, and they announced their engagement on July 5, 2025, taking about nine months to walk down the aisle.