Josh Allen Has Strong Words for Offense as Bills QB Breaks Bad News for Myles Garrett

On a three-game winning streak, the Buffalo Bills do not need any drama when they face the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday. But Josh Allen’s team is going to get it anyway with a generational pass rusher on the verge of setting history. Usually, when Allen talks about their next match, he sticks to the script: respect the opponent, lock in. However, the script changed when he realized he would be facing Myles Garrett.

The Browns’ defensive end comes into the match just one sack shy of tying the record for the most sacks in a single NFL season. When the media informed Allen about the record, he praised Garrett. But he also stated that he would not want to be featured in another player’s highlight tape.

“No, I haven’t thought about it,” Allen said on Wednesday. “I do like highlight tapes, but I don’t like being part of other people’s highlight tapes. He’s an absolutely tremendous football player. He’s one of the greatest of all time, and yeah, he’s a force to be reckoned with, and we’ve got to be ready for everything that they can throw at us, but you have to be aware of where 95 is at all times.”

He continued, “He’s the biggest guy out there, he’s the fastest guy out there, his ability to get off blocks, his motor is really higher than anybody else that you’ll ever play. He can beat you with speed and power. He’s just the all-around football player.”

With a 10-4 record, the Bills sit second in the AFC East, below the New England Patriots. With the playoffs around the corner, the Bills aim to secure the division title and secure a playoff spot. However, it will not be an easy task, something Josh Allen reiterated while speaking with the media.

Josh Allen’s strong message for the offense

The Bills can qualify for the playoffs in Week 16 through four different scenarios. The Bills win against the Browns on Sunday, and the Indiana Colts lose or tie to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. They win against the Browns on Sunday, and the Houston Texans lose or tie to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Bills tie against the Browns, and the Colts lose to the 49ers. They tie against the Browns, and the Texans lose to the Raiders.

However, Josh Allen said he hadn’t considered it and was solely focused on the game against the Browns. When the interviewer told him one of the aforementioned scenarios, Allen covered his ears and said:

“Yeah. I mean, I think the main part is that we win. So, again, no, no easy task, every week in this league. I mean, everybody is getting paid to do the same thing out there. And you know, this is a really, really good defense that we’re about to face, and it’s going to be all hands on deck,” Allen said.

Apart from the Browns, the Bills will also face the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets. However, Allen’s words reflect that the team is working towards a common goal together, especially after

