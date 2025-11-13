Josh Allen Holds Mirror Up for Bills Locker Room After Addressing Joe Brady Criticism

The Buffalo Bills might want to forget their embarrassing 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but their passing offense issues aren’t going away. Quarterback Josh Allen made sure that message was heard loud and clear in the locker room.

“I feel like we’ve been in similar positions to what we are right now,” he said.

“And I feel like we’ve been worse off in some positions and been able to fight through some adversity. So, again, just trusting the guys in the locker room, going out there and just trying to make some plays.”

Allen’s comments hint at a recurring issue this season as the Bills’ offense also struggled in the games against the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and they lost both of those. The team also had issues against the Carolina Panthers.

As for Week 10, the Bills didn’t have a strong start in the game.

They remained scoreless in the first three quarters against the Dolphins. The quarterback threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. But he had one interception that was costly for the team.

Another issue was perhaps relying more on running back James Cook. He also recorded a fumble, with the offense racking up 3 turnovers. Later, head coach Sean McDermott addressed that the team must balance both the passing and the running game.

“It’s an important part of our offense,” McDermott said.

“We’ve got a great quarterback, and you want to be able to move the ball two dimensionally. We should be able to move the ball with Josh through the air. But it can’t just be one phase of your offense, it’s got to be too. It starts up front with the line of scrimmage.”

Now, there were issues with the lack of open wide receivers, which saw Allen average 3.53 seconds in time of throwing. While the Bills attempted a comeback in the second half, an injury to tight end Dalton Kincaid caused more trouble.

After the game, wide receiver Gabe Davis also touched upon the reason behind the passing issues.

“Honestly, I just think we have to play to our standards,” he said. “I feel like we all as a collective forgot about how hard it is to win. It doesn’t matter who we play. It’s about us, and we got to go out there and play our game.”

However, offensive coordinator Joe Brady felt that their passing attack was more “efficient” than their run game. The coach has been receiving heavy criticism for the Bills’ struggling offense.

Josh Allen backs up offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Coach Joe Brady landed in hot water after the loss to the Dolphins. Following the news of Brian Daboll’s firing, many felt the Bills should consider replacing Brady as well. It’s no surprise that questions about the coach even reached the quarterback.

“I’m extremely confident,” Allen said when asked about his relationship with Brady.

“Again, it comes down to, at the end of the day, protecting the football and the 11 guys on the field executing. Extremely confident in Joe, love him like a brother. He’s been awesome for my career.”

Allen isn’t the only one. Coach McDermott also confirmed that the team is confident in Coach Brady. And despite their apparent differences in opinion on the passing and running game, McDermott expressed his full support for him.

“Joe’s a good coach,” he said during the press conference.

But the chemistry between the players and coaches will be tested when the Bills head to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

If the offense fails to deliver, coach Brady could once again face backlash. And at such a critical moment, calls for the Bills to look back and consider Daboll, who built a strong bond with Allen during their four years together, will grow louder.