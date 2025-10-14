Josh Allen Holds Urgent Inner-Circle Meeting as Bills Coach Announces Bye Week Plan

The Week 6’s 24-14 loss against the Atlanta Falcons stung the most for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Post-game, he looked up from his phone, then let out a long breath. He didn’t reach for excuses or explanations. A second consecutive loss isn’t just another mark in the standings for the Bills, but it stings more when the offense stalls. Josh Allen took control, rallying teammates and coaches alike. This wasn’t the usual post-game ritual; it was an urgent huddle, a team collectively searching for answers.

Practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele planted himself in front of Allen. Backup Mitchell Trubisky flanked Allen’s left. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady set up directly ahead. No drawn-out speeches, just focused eyes and honest questions. The group formed a diamond with a simple purpose: figure out what went wrong. This wasn’t the defeated Allen of past years. Frustration’s there, but so is fire.

After their Week 5 loss against the New England Patriots, Josh Allen issued a powerful statement: “I think it’s a wake-up call. We had been getting by previous games, maybe not playing our best football. Each and every week has got to be earned, and that starts in practice.” Those words feel more real now. Allen’s inner-circle meeting signals that solutions and a shift may be coming soon.

Turnovers have been a real problem for the Bills this season. Week 5 saw them commit three turnovers, and Week 6 wasn’t any better. Allen threw two interceptions and took 4 sacks that cost him 23 yards. Overall, the offense under Allen has struggled to find a rhythm, going just 2-9 in third-down efficiency and averaging 5.4 yards per play against the Falcons.

The Bills looked like their usual prime contenders when September ended. But October has been an eye-opener for Josh Allen & Co. The urgency of the post-game meeting underscores its importance. For Allen, it was about instilling accountability before the team’s struggles became entrenched. With head coach Sean McDermott scheduling the upcoming bye week, that reset might be arriving at just the right time.

Sean McDermott’s bye week overhaul

Buffalo’s bye week is a fresh start, not a rest. It’s back to basics for every unit. If Allen’s inner-circle meeting was about the offensive woes, coach McDermott has a plan in place for the entire roster. McDermott wants a new look, a new attitude, and fixes that last. As the coach noted recently:

“We’ll figure out things on offense, defense, and special teams. We’ve got to start over and start from ground zero and figure this thing out and work our tails off to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That vision has also translated onto the roster.

Josh Allen’s four sacks have tallied up to 12 total this season. Just three more and he’ll have been sacked more times than the entirety of the 2024 season. Addressing this, right tackle Spencer Brown had noted that something needs to change. “I think just go back to the drawing board. Technique-wise, practice hard. But yeah, you don’t ever want to see your quarterback getting hit. You don’t want to pick him up off the turf.”

Allen, meanwhile, continues to shoulder the losses on his own. “I’ve got to be better. Protections, IDs, movement in the pocket. I’ve just got to be better.”

While the reigning MVP takes the heat and prepares for the weeks ahead, the Bills Mafia can rest assured there’s accountability in the building. Coach McDermott and Allen are preparing for an overhaul. How well does this translate? We’ll find out once they’re back to face the Carolina Panthers.