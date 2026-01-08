Josh Allen Identifies Threat Posed by Duval County Faithful As Bills QB Predicts Battle With Jaguars DE

Essentials Inside The Story The intensity of the home crowd at EverBank Stadium is expected to affect the Bills

The Jaguars' defense led the NFL in run defense in 2025

Josh Allen is 7-2 in home playoff games, he is 0-4 in road playoff games

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium for a wild-card round clash. While the former enters the upcoming battle with an 8-game win streak, it’s more than just their form that the Bills’ QB, Josh Allen, fears. Analyzing the threats in the upcoming matchup, the 29-year-old highlighted how the immense fanbase backing the Jaguars could prove to be a challenge for his team.

“Typically, more hyped crowds require strong snap timing,” Allen said in a recent press conference. “It allows defenses to hide their intentions better, as they can react when they see a leg move while the offense cannot adjust. Because of that, execution before and after the snap is important. That includes making correct pre-snap and post-snap reads and getting through progressions. The run game and pass game both need to be sharp.”

The QB further heaped praise on the Jaguars’ defensive end, mentioning how, amid the roster changes, there’s no tougher hurdle than him in the team’s defense. “There are not many players who were there then who are still there now, except Josh Hines-Allen. He got to me a couple of times in that game. He is a fantastic football player, and we are going to have our hands full with him,” the QB added.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense showcased exceptional results in 2025, helping the team finish 13–4. They led the NFL in run defense and were among the best units overall by creating turnovers and limiting opponents’ progress. Leading the defense was Josh Hines-Allen, who recorded 8 sacks and 27 solo tackles during the regular season.

The Duval County Faithful are the loyal fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars, known for their loud support at EverBank Stadium, the team’s home since 1995. Fans often show pride in Duval County and back their team by chanting “DUUUVAL!” during key moments at home games. The crowd energy rises especially in big games, like divisional matchups and playoff contests, as expected in their upcoming home game against the Bills.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are to face a major playoff challenge this season

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 postseason facing an uncommon situation. The team finished the regular season as the No. 6 seed after failing to win the AFC East. This limits any chance of hosting a playoff game. As a result, every postseason matchup will be played on the road. However, this marks a significant shift for their QB, Josh Allen. The 29-year-old has started every playoff game for Buffalo since 2019. He owns a 7–2 playoff record in Buffalo, but his results away from home tell a different story. Allen is 0–4 in road playoff games (a trend the Bills must overcome to advance).

Allen enters January with seven career playoff wins, the most by any quarterback who has not reached a Super Bowl. Despite consistent regular-season success, the franchise continues to chase its first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XXVIII, a loss to the Dallas Cowboys following the 1993 season.

Adding another fresh dynamic to the situation, Highmark Stadium, the Bills’ home since the early 1970s, hosted its final game late in the regular season. While a new venue is planned, the immediate challenge for the team is to win away from home in January or see another season end short of the Super Bowl.