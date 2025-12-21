Josh Allen Injury Update: Bills QB Announces Health Update After Tough Week 16 Win vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills continued their winning momentum after scraping through to a 23-20 victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. This win for the Bills should have been an easy one, but the Browns fought hard to push for an upset, but fell short in the end. Running back James Cook was the top performer for Buffalo as he rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. But fans were focused on QB1 Josh Allen, who completed 12 of 19 passes for 130 yards but suffered a foot injury at the end of the first half.

Although Allen returned to action in the second half, questions were raised about the issue. However, after the win, the Bills’ QB1 issued a clarification about his injured foot.

“No, we’re gravy, baby; it’s all good. Go Bills!” Josh Allen said in his post-game interview.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.