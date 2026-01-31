Josh Allen & Joe Brady Left With No Excuses After Bills GM Unveils ‘Aggressive’ Plans at Buffalo

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bills Mafia was caught off guard when the Buffalo Bills dismissed head coach Sean McDermott less than 24 hours after a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round. Then, just days later on Jan. 27, the Buffalo Bills moved quickly by naming Joe Brady as Josh Allen and co.’s next head coach. Now, as Brady would continue calling plays while taking over the top job, Stephen A. Smith made it clear there is no room for excuses for Allen or Brady.

“I say [Josh] Allen and [Joe] Brady because Brady is not new,” Smith said while discussing who faces more pressure to win a Super Bowl between Allen and Lamar Jackson.

To further explain his point, Smith doubled down with blunt honesty.

“You were the offensive coordinator. They kept the dude in-house. So chemistry and cohesiveness remain intact. Your defense wasn’t as bad as Baltimore’s. Josh Allen is still that guy. And so, as a result, what possible excuse could you have if Brandon Beane gives you a tweak here and there to elevate the roster?”

Bringing in a new play-caller would have forced Allen to learn yet another system (fourth new offense in just his ninth season). Instead, he gets continuity with a familiar voice guiding the offense, and the Bills can build momentum rather than start over.

In the 25-26 season, Allen had a passer rating of 102.2 with 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions under Brady.

Under Brady’s watch, the Bills also turned into the league’s most productive rushing team, leading in attempts, yards, and touchdowns last season. And that growth also explains why Allen signed off on Brady’s promotion.

“I truly believe in the direction of this organization, starting from the top,” Allen said after Brady’s HC appointment.

Still, belief alone is not enough. As Smith pointed out, there are no excuses left, especially after the Bills entered 2025 carrying massive expectations following years of playoff frustration. Allen was the MVP, and powerhouses like the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bengals never even reached the postseason. The path was clear for the Bills, but they failed.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens Sep 29, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy 53 strips the ball from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 while attempting to pass the ball during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20240929_gkb_sb4_029

Now, with Bills GM Brandon Beane unveiling aggressive plans, Allen and Brady are officially out of reasons and officially on the clock.

Brandon Beane has aggressive plans to help Josh Allen next season

Just days after another tough postseason exit, Brandon Beane explained that the Bills Mafia should expect action as the front office looks to surround reigning MVP Josh Allen with more help than he had in 2025. More importantly, Beane openly signaled that free agency and the road to the 2026 NFL Draft could get aggressive in Orchard Park.

“I’m not going to be afraid to make moves,” Beane explained his mindset while speaking with Josh Reed of WIVB.

“Now, I do have to make sure that I don’t do something so that we walk into a season and it’s Josh playing with guys who look like you. That would test his greatness. I think that would be irresponsible for me to do that. But I am always looking for ways, trying to be creative—whether it’s with the cap or contracts.”

In short, the goal is to help Allen, and Beane also made it clear that this approach is nothing new.

“We made some aggressive plays as the trade deadline to try and get something done, but we could not get those opportunities; we couldn’t get those teams to truly engage with us. But yes, if there is an opportunity that I can make work with all that, I wouldn’t hesitate to be aggressive.”

To Beane’s credit, those efforts were real. According to Pro Football Talk, the Bills explored deals for Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle and then-New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. However, division politics mattered, as Miami reportedly wanted at least a first-round pick for Waddle, and the AFC East tax likely pushed the price even higher.

Meanwhile, wide receiver and defensive tackle remain glaring needs. Gabriel Davis and Brandin Cooks will hit free agency, while Curtis Samuel could be a cap casualty. Over the Cap notes a pre-June 1 cut saves $6.05 million, while a post-June 1 move saves $7.78 million.

On the defensive side, the picture is just as thin. Jordan Phillips, Larry Ogunjobi, and DaQuan Jones are all nearing free agency, leaving Ed Oliver, Deone Walker, and T.J. Sanders as the only proven options.

Because of that, pressure continues to rise at Highmark Stadium, and Beane is ready to sort this out. But Bills Mafia wants answers, and now Allen and Brady must deliver.