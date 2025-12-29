Josh Allen Lands in Major Controversy After Bills QB Cleared Air on Foot Injury

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, ending their already slim AFC East hopes. Somehow, that isn’t the worst news coming out of tonight. Josh Allen was limited most of the week because of a foot injury, but was good to go tonight. He claimed the injury didn’t affect him tonight, but you can pen that down as a white lie.

The Bills quarterback was seen limping into the X-ray room with the Bills’ head trainer, according to ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…