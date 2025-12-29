brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Josh Allen Lands in Major Controversy After Bills QB Cleared Air on Foot Injury

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 28, 2025 | 8:16 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Josh Allen Lands in Major Controversy After Bills QB Cleared Air on Foot Injury

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 28, 2025 | 8:16 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, ending their already slim AFC East hopes. Somehow, that isn’t the worst news coming out of tonight. Josh Allen was limited most of the week because of a foot injury, but was good to go tonight. He claimed the injury didn’t affect him tonight, but you can pen that down as a white lie.

The Bills quarterback was seen limping into the X-ray room with the Bills’ head trainer, according to ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved