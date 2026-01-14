Josh Allen Makes Critical Statement on Injury Status After Sean McDermott Shared Concerning Bills News

Essentials Inside The Story After a week filled with alarming injury buzz, Josh Allen finally broke his silence

One gritty playoff win came at a physical cost, leaving Buffalo walking a thin line between confidence and concern

With depth fading and the next opponent looming, the Bills' entire postseason may rest on how real Allen's reassurance truly is

The Buffalo Bills‘ playoff hopes hinge on Josh Allen’s health, and after a week of concerning reports, the quarterback himself finally addressed the three separate injuries that have fans on edge. However, while speaking after Tuesday’s practice, the reigning MVP didn’t sound worried at all. It was a promising update for his team and fans alike, as it seems like he’s ready to suit up for the next playoff game.

“I feel good,” Allen told reporters on Tuesday. “Honestly, I feel better than I have the last few weeks. I know it’s a Tuesday for us, but on a Wednesday type mindset. So I feel good.”

On January 13, Josh Allen participated in a limited capacity during Buffalo’s walk-through, but his message suggests his recovery was swift. Currently, the team lists him with a foot injury, but he had also hurt his knee and right finger during Sunday’s tight 27–24 playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Allen played all 63 offensive snaps, he had to visit the blue medical tent twice.

In the first quarter, the QB took a hard hit to his head from defensive linemen Travon Walker and Josh Hines. It was brutal enough to knock off his helmet, leading to an evaluation for a possible concussion. His left ear appeared to be bleeding. However, Allen didn’t lose much playing time as the team cleared him to return.

Later in the contest, Allen hurt his throwing hand after it struck guard O’Cyrus Torrence’s helmet. He grimaced in pain and didn’t attempt a pass on the following plays, relying on handing off the ball.

Then came his second trip to the tent in the first half after punching in a two-yard rushing touchdown. He sustained the injury after his leg bent awkwardly while crossing the goal line. He even needed help while walking off the field, but soon rejoined his teammates on the sideline.

Despite the bumps and bruises, Josh Allen didn’t let his production dip. He went 28-of-35 for 273 yards and posted one touchdown. On the rushing side, he contributed with 33 yards and two scores. With the victory, the Bills advanced to the divisional round for the sixth straight campaign. Now, they gear up to clash with the Denver Broncos, who have dominated the AFC West for most of the regular season.

Beating the Broncos will be a challenge, especially after head coach Sean McDermott shared grim news.

Sean McDermott provides worrying updates on battered lineup

The Bills are heading into the next playoff round with a long list of injured players. Head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media on Tuesday and shared some concerning updates on his battered lineup, starting with his quarterback.

“Same. Same as what he went through last week, sore, coming out of the game more than anything right now,” he said of Allen’s injury status.

Furthermore, the coach delivered season-ending news for wideouts Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers in the wake of their torn Achilles tendons. With Joshua Palmer already out, Buffalo’s thin receiver group is left with only three healthy options. These include Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Brandin Cooks. The team may elevate wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the practice squad. Hardman could help with both offense and as a returner.

On the defensive side, veteran safety Jordan Poyer likely won’t suit up for the next game as he aggravated his hamstring against the Jaguars. McDermott described his situation as week-to-week, ruling him out for this week. Meanwhile, the coach earlier hinted at opening the 21-day practice window for defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who underwent biceps surgery in November. However, defensive coordinator Bobby Babich’s vague response sparked uncertainty.

“We’ll see. I mean, we got to see where he’s at and those type of things,” he said. “And Ed’s certainly a talented player. He’s had some time off, so we just got to see where he’s at.”

With key players dropping on both sides of the ball, Josh Allen’s team faces a lack of depth as they push deeper into the playoffs.