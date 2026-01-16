Josh Allen Makes Drastic Position Change as Bills’ Sean McDermott Announces Bad News Before Broncos Game

After dragging the Buffalo Bills through a bruising Wild Card win, Josh Allen is preparing make a major position change. Heading into Saturday’s Divisional Round clash with the Denver Broncos, Allen is likely to step into an emergency role for the Bills in what could be one of their toughest games this postseason.

In a viral video, Allen, already playing through multiple injuries, has added being the long snapper to his list of duties to provide depth behind starter Reid Ferguson. While Ferguson doesn’t have any injury designation, the fact that Allen is being groomed for this role speaks to the Bills’ depth concerns heading into Mile High.

It’s not just about learning a few snaps either. This is a quarterback who took one sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars but visited the medical tent multiple times throughout the Wild Card game. Allen cleared a concussion check in the first quarter, then hyperextended his left knee on a touchdown run before halftime. He’s also managing an old bone injury on his right foot that has required X-rays after each game to monitor for worsening.

Adding long-snapping duties, even in an emergency capacity, means more time on the field in vulnerable positions if something happens to Ferguson. For Allen, who’s already weathering the storm of January football, it’s another element that could push his battered body to the brink. And even Sean McDermott noted that Allen took a beating in the Wild Card week.

“Same as what he went through last week,” McDermott had said about Allen’s practice status. “Sore coming out of the game more than anything.”

Allen was notably a limited participant at practice on Tuesday, January 13, but had since been elevated to a full participant for Wednesday and Thursday. But that statement underlined something very clearly: Allen is playing hurt, and he’s about to face one of the NFL’s most ferocious defenses at altitude. However, their bruised quarterback is not the only worry the Bills have at the moment.

Sean McDermott’s injury report raises concerns for Buffalo

One game into the playoffs, the Bills’ injury woes extend well beyond their quarterback. Buffalo will be without wide receivers Tyrell Shavers (knee), cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle), and safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring). Even more concerning are the questionable designations of the five key players.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral), running back Ty Johnson (ankle), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (bicep), and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow) are all listed as questionable for the Divisional round.

Oliver’s potential absence would be a massive blow against Denver’s physical rushing attack, while Johnson’s availability remains uncertain after missing the Wild Card game. With a banged-up roster and their star quarterback moonlighting as emergency insurance, the Bills’ challenges keep mounting. And then there’s the altitude.

Denver sits at 5,280 feet above sea level, where thinner air tests even the healthiest athletes. For a Bills squad playing with multiple injuries, it’s another mountain to climb.

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 14: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills answers questions after a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251214193

“Physically, it’s going to challenge you,” Allen admitted recently. “The best thing we can do is not talk about it, not think about it, and not make it a problem. Just go out there, do our job, and grab some oxygen on the sideline if we need it.”

Allen does have a unique experience with high-altitude football, having played college ball at Wyoming, which sits at roughly 6,700 feet. But that was years ago, and this version of Josh Allen is nursing multiple injuries against a defense designed to destroy quarterbacks.

For Buffalo’s Super Bowl dreams, everything hinges on whether their battered quarterback (and emergency long snapper) can survive one more Mile High challenge.